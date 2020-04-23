Here's What BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG's (FRA:BBI) P/E Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG's (FRA:BBI) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 20.46. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.9%.

See our latest analysis for BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien:

P/E of 20.46 = €25.000 ÷ €1.222 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien has a higher P/E than the average (10.7) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

DB:BBI Price Estimation Relative to Market April 23rd 2020 More

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien grew EPS by 15% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 14% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien has net debt worth 73% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien's P/E Ratio

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien has a P/E of 20.5. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.1. It has already proven it can grow earnings, but the debt levels mean it faces some risks. But if growth falters, the relatively high P/E ratio may prove to be unjustified.