Here's What Begbies Traynor Group plc's (LON:BEG) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of UK£121m, Begbies Traynor Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Begbies Traynor Group.

Check out our latest analysis for Begbies Traynor Group

AIM:BEG Ownership Breakdown July 7th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Begbies Traynor Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Begbies Traynor Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Begbies Traynor Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

AIM:BEG Earnings and Revenue Growth July 7th 2020 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Begbies Traynor Group. Begbies Traynor National Partnership is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. With 7.9% and 7.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Hof Hoorneman Bankiers N.V. and Richard Traynor are the second and third largest shareholders. Richard Traynor, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.