Here's What Bermaz Auto Berhad's (KLSE:BAUTO) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Bermaz Auto Berhad's (KLSE:BAUTO) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bermaz Auto Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = RM224m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM440m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Bermaz Auto Berhad has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bermaz Auto Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bermaz Auto Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Bermaz Auto Berhad. The company has consistently earned 21% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 101% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 21%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

On a side note, Bermaz Auto Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 29% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

Bermaz Auto Berhad has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 21% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Bermaz Auto Berhad is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Bermaz Auto Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

