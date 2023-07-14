Here's Our Best Look Yet at the 2025 Polestar 5

First previewed by the Precept concept of 2020, the Polestar 5 is the Swedish EV brand's answer to the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, Lucid Air, Mercedes-AMG EQS, and other luxury electric performance sedans. Polestar has a 5 running up the hill at the Goodwood festival of Speed this year, giving us our best look yet at this exciting new model.

Gone, of course, are the Precept concept's suicide doors and on full display is the 5's lack of a rear window. This is similar to the Polestar 4 crossover, which instead relies on a camera to feed the car's interior rearview mirror. Ditching the rear window apparently allows for more rear-passenger headroom without the need to compromise on the aerodynamics and aesthetics of a rakish fastback roof.

Unlike Polestar's previous models and upcoming 3 and 4 SUVs, the 5 rides on its own platform. It's a Lotus-esque bonded aluminum monocoque—remember that Polestar parent Geely also owns the famous sports-car brand—developed at Polestar's U.K. engineering base. The 5 also gets a unique 800-volt electrical architecture and Polestar-exclusive electric motors that provide up to 884 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque.

While the prototype Polestar 5 running up the Goodwood hill doesn't appear to have the same dramatic low-wide stance of the Precept concept, it's still a striking thing. The influence from the Polestar 3 and 4 are obvious too, with the unique headlight design and front wing integrated into the hood.

Polestar says the 5 will arrive next year, and we expect it to start at around $100,000.

