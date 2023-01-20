36

Here's the big deal with the German-made Leopard tanks and why Ukraine desperately wants them

Jake Epstein
·5 min read
A German Leopard 2A6 tank fires at its target during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SETC), at the 7th Army Training Command Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 12, 2017.
A German Leopard 2A6 tank fires at its target during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SETC), at the 7th Army Training Command Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 12, 2017.US Army photo by Spc. Nathanael Mercado

  • Ukraine has repeatedly called for more heavy armor from Western countries, including tanks.

  • One tank Kyiv really wants is the German-made Leopard, but it hasn't been able to get them.

  • These formidable main battle tanks would provide a massive firepower boost on the battlefield.

Kyiv has pressed NATO and other European partners for more heavy armor, including fighting vehicles and tanks. A lot is on the way, but a couple of requests have hit roadblocks.

Ukraine is getting many of the items on its wish list, but it hasn't been able to get its hands on the German-made Leopard tanks it wants. And for the time being, that doesn't seem likely to change.

Some countries with Leopards have offered to send these tanks, but the problem is that sending them technically requires Germany's approval. And despite mounting pressure on Berlin to provide its own Leopards or at the very least allow others to send them, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has not budged.

Poland, one NATO country that has Leopards, indicated on Thursday that it could go rogue and take matters into its own hands if Germany didn't authorize anything. The country's president previously said he wanted to send the tanks to Ukraine as part of an "international coalition." 

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday after a meeting with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that Germany had not reached a decision on the Leopards. He emphasized though that the focus "is making sure that Ukraine has the capability that it needs to be successful right now."

He added that he has "no announcements" on the American M1 Abrams tank, another much-sought-after weapon. A German official previously linked the delivery of the Abrams to a decision on the Leopards, but Austin said that is not the case.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who attended the defense ministers meeting Friday, dashed Ukrainian hopes of receiving Leopards, saying that "we all cannot say today when a decision will come and what it will look like," according to Politico.

On a brighter note though, he said that he had instructed the German military to review its inventory of Leopard battle tanks so it can "act quickly" if a decision is eventually reached.

Fast, mobile, and well-armed

The Leopard 2 is Germany's main battle tank developed by defense firm Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. It was designed in the 1970s, succeeding the earlier Leopard 1, and can be found in the arsenals of nearly 20 different countries.

The Leopard can travel up to 44 mph out to a range of 275 miles. It is armed with a 120 mm smoothbore cannon, a 7.62 mm machine gun, and automatic grenade launchers. Additionally, the tank has ballistic and mine protections, and it's seen operational experience in Kosovo, Syria, and Afghanistan.

A Leopard 2A7 main battle tank of the German Armed Forces drives during a training exercise in 2019
A Leopard 2A7 main battle tank of the German Armed Forces drives during a training exercise in 2019Philipp Schulze/picture alliance via Getty Images

"Thanks to its high power output, the [Leopard 2] moves with great speed even on rough terrain," Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, the manufacturer, notes on its website. "Its maneuverability, proven fire power and high degree of protection enable it to complete the most demanding of missions."

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters at a Thursday briefing that unlike the American M1 Abrams, which has a different kind of engine, the Leopard requires diesel fuel and is a "little bit easier to maintain."

"They can maneuver across large portions of territory before they need to refuel," she said of Leopard and British Challenger tanks.

Leopard tanks could help change a static situation

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on Friday that the 11-month-long war is currently a "very, very difficult fight," going on to say that the front line is currently "static" — with the exception of the battles around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

Jeffrey Edmonds, a Russia expert at the Center for Naval Analyses and former CIA military analyst, said he doesn't believe that the Ukrainians want the battlefield to remain in such a static situation, although the Russians might like that so they could regroup and integrate new soldiers.

"I think the Ukrainians want to, at some point, launch counteroffensives. And that's much more effective with heavy armor — as much as you can get," Edmonds told Insider. "Especially modern systems, which probably have more penetrating power."

A Leopard 2A6 main battle tank of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, participates in the NATO Iron Wolf military exercises on October 26, 2022 in Pabrade, Lithuania.
A Leopard 2A6 main battle tank of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, participates in the NATO Iron Wolf military exercises on October 26, 2022 in Pabrade, Lithuania.Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Main battle tanks like the Leopards — along with infantry fighting vehicles — give Ukraine more opportunities to change the "static nature" of the conflict and take advantage of potential breakthroughs, Edmonds said, adding that they provide firepower, maneuverability, and "shock effect."

If Leopard tanks make their way to Ukraine, they would join a squadron of UK-provided Challenger 2 tanks and other types of armored combat vehicles that NATO and European countries have recently pledged to send to Kyiv. The US alone is sending scores of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers.

As Western security assistance to Ukraine continues to ramp up in the early weeks of the new year — and ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion — it remains to be seen how European countries proceed with the Leopard question, but pressure to get these tanks to Ukraine is growing.

"Arming Ukraine in order to repel the Russian aggression is not some kind of decision-making exercise. Ukrainian blood is shed for real," Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau said on Friday. "This is the price of hesitation over Leopard deliveries. We need action, now."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How Germany's ‘Doctor No’ disrupted allied unity on tanks for Ukraine

    In the weeks leading up to Friday’s conference of the two dozen nations of the Ukraine Contact Group at the U.S.-run Ramstein Air Base in southwest Germany, there has been a steady trickle of information regarding what military hardware allies were planning to send to the war-torn nation to help bolster its defenses and launch counteroffensives to repel Russia’s invasion.

  • U.S. officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive, official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday. The official, speaking to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States was holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, amid a controversy with Germany over tanks. U.S. talks with Ukraine on any counter-offensive have been in the context of ensuring the Ukrainians devote enough time first to training on the latest weaponry provided by the United States, the official said.

  • Man manufactured thousands of counterfeit $100 bills in his MA home, feds say

    In total, 4,000 counterfeit $100 bills were traced back to his residence using serial numbers, officials said.

  • Poland could send Leopard tanks to Ukraine without German OK, PM suggests

    Poland's prime minister signalled that it could send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of a wider coalition even without Germany's re-export approval, raising pressure on Berlin ahead of a crunch meeting of allies on more military aid for Kyiv. Warsaw and other NATO allies have been urging Germany to give them the go-ahead to send the German-made tanks to Ukraine amid ever louder Kyiv pleas for heavy weaponry it says is essential to turning the tide against Russia's invasion. On Friday, Germany and the United States will convene dozens of allies at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base, a meeting billed as a chance to provide the arms to shift the war's momentum in 2023.

  • Russia’s Wagner mercenary company may earn up to $1 billion by gold mining in Africa, Politico

    The Kremlin's private military company Wagner Group is expanding its mining business in Africa, Politico reported on Jan. 19, referring to a Western official and U.S. internal reports obtained by the outlet.

  • California’s new wealth tax could follow you to Florida or Texas — and would hit more than billionaires

    California's proposed wealth tax appears to take aim at popular strategies among the wealthy to avoid state taxes.

  • 1st-ever recovered US rocket stage, an artifact from Gemini 5, returns to launch site 60 years later

    The first U.S. rocket stage to be recovered after its launch, an artifact from Gemini 5, has landed at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Museum, not far from where it lifted off almost 60 years ago.

  • Top U.S. general says it will be difficult for Ukraine to "eject" Russian forces this year

    The Biden administration announced new sanctions Friday on the Russian private military company the Wagner Group, and a meeting with featuring top U.S. defense officials in Germany failed to reach an agreement on providing Ukraine with advanced tanks. Meanwhile, Ukraine is bracing for what is expected to be a new Russian offensive. Debora Patta reports from Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian border guards kill Russian reconnaissance group and repel assault near Bakhmut

    Soldiers of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service have killed a Russian reconnaissance group, and later repelled the occupiers' assault near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote from Border Guard Service: "Over the course of the past day, the border guards conducted a series of defensive battles with the invaders on this front.

  • U.S. Treasury set to designate Russia’s mercenary group Wagner as transnational criminal organization

    The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization in the coming days. The White House also released images of Russia taking delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea that it said was intended to help bolster Wagner forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine.

  • German company ready to provide Ukraine with more than 100 combat tanks

    The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall can provide Ukraine with over 100 combat tanks, including the Leopard 1, Leopard 2 and Challenger 1, if the German government agrees to it. Source: German media outlet Handelsblatt, referring to its sources in the industry Quote: "The German defence industry is preparing to supply Ukraine with main battle tanks.

  • The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President Trump

    Former President Trump suffered yet another legal setback on Thursday, when a U.S. district judge ordered him and his lead attorney to pay almost $1 million in costs and fees to numerous defendants, including Hillary Clinton, after a Trump suit the judge found to be without merit. The stark finding appears to have had an instant…

  • Ukraine war latest: Ramstein ends disappointingly for Kyiv as Ukrainian troops hold out Russia’s assault near Bakhmut

    Key developments on Jan.

  • Putin convenes Security Council to discuss war in Ukraine and listens to Defence Minister's report

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again convened the permanent members of his Security Council for an operational meeting to discuss the course of the war of aggression. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Quote from Peskov: "They [the participants] exchanged views on the course of the special military operation [the way Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine - ed.

  • Girl sends police DNA samples from carrots and half-eaten Oreo to prove Santa is real

    She sent a handwritten note along with the samples asking police to test the DNA “and see if Santa is real.”

  • Intel cancels planned $700M Hillsboro data-center research lab

    Intel’s cost-cutting has led the company to cancel plans to build a $700 million data-center research lab in Hillsboro. Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) embarked on an ambitious manufacturing-based investment strategy and is seeking federal and state aid to make it happen. The 200,000-square-foot lab, intended for Intel’s Jones Farm campus, was announced last May with opening targeted for this year.

  • AWOL Navy SEAL killed while fighting in Ukraine

    A former Navy SEAL was killed earlier this week while fighting in eastern Ukraine, the military service confirmed Friday. Daniel Swift, a special warfare operator 1st class who deserted the military nearly four years ago, died Wednesday from injuries sustained when the Ukrainian unit he was fighting with came under Russian attack, Time first reported. The Navy confirmed…

  • Wondering what happens to all those cars destroyed by California's floods? Here's where they're headed

    Flooding across California has damaged hundreds — if not thousands — of cars. Over the next month or so, some of those soggy cars will be sold at auctions, eventually making their way onto dealership lots. Here's what to know about these water-damaged rides.

  • "Breakthrough": Ukrainian tank crews to start training with German Leopard 2

    Ukraine made an agreement about training its tank crews on German Leopard 2 tanks, even though the decision about supplying Ukraine with them has not been made yet. Source: Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, in an interview for Holos Ameryky (Voice of America) Quote: "There has been a breakthrough - a possibility for the countries that have the Leopard tanks in their possession to start training missions and courses for our tank crews.

  • Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

    Stringer/AFP via GettyKYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.