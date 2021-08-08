Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Bidding farewell to the Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo

Team USA dominated the Tokyo Olympics, finishing the Games with 113 overall medals to China's 88, including 39 golds — the most of any country. The Games formally came to an end Sunday with the closing ceremony after more than two weeks of competition in 33 sports across 46 disciplines in 43 venues – for a total of 339 medal events. Among the highlights from Tokyo: American women winning 66 medals for the U.S. Allyson Felix taking a U.S.-record 11th medal in track, then stepping away from the Olympic stage. American quintuple gold medalist Caeleb Dressel’s astounding performance in the pool. The emergence of surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing as popular, and viable, Olympic sports. Host country Japan’s medal haul: 58, its most ever.

The U.S. women&#39;s volleyball team celebrates with their gold medals.
The U.S. women's volleyball team celebrates with their gold medals.

After full FDA approval, expect 'a flood' of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The new daily average for COVID-19 infections in the United States has climbed back to about 100,000 as of Saturday, according to CDC data. After the virus first began to spread in the U.S., it took until November 2020 to reach 100,000 new cases per day, with the country topping out at about 250,000 new cases per day in January 2021 before vaccines were widespread. Now, delta variant, which spreads more easily than the original strains of the virus, is making up about 80% of new cases. Experts are urging the unvaccinated to get the jab in order to curb the rising caseload.

Are more lockdowns coming? Fauci says no: Despite a rise in the delta variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA TODAY's editorial board he doesn't see more lockdowns in the nation's future. They were issued early in the pandemic to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, known as "flattening the curve." With upwards of 70% of adults having had at least one dose of vaccine, the epidemic has shifted to one of the unvaccinated, he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talks with USA TODAY Opinion Editor Kristen DelGuzzi during a remote meeting with the USA TODAY Editorial Board.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talks with USA TODAY Opinion Editor Kristen DelGuzzi during a remote meeting with the USA TODAY Editorial Board.

Dixie Fire, largest single blaze in California history, threatens thousands of homes

Thousands of homes were threatened Sunday as the largest single wildfire in California history raced through hundreds of miles of tinder-dry woodland and brush. The Dixie Fire was less than a quarter contained after burning through more than 700 square miles in Northern California's Butte, Plumas, Tehama and Lassen counties. At least 400 homes and other structures have already been destroyed, Cal Fire said in an update early Sunday. The fire was the largest among more than major 100 wildfires currently burning in 15 states. Those fires have burned more than 3,500 square miles, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks over debris at the Greenville Post Office, which was destroyed by the Dixie Fire, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks over debris at the Greenville Post Office, which was destroyed by the Dixie Fire, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif.

Real quick

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges

A criminal investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could lead to multiple misdemeanor charges if law enforcement can substantiate a complaint accusing the governor of groping an aide in the Executive Mansion. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple vowed to complete a full and fair investigation, two days after one of Cuomo's executive assistants formally filed a criminal complaint claiming the embattled governor reached under her blouse and cupped her breast late last year. "We're not going to rush this because of who he is, and we're not going to delay this because of who he is," Apple said. The sheriff's office and the Albany County District Attorney's Office are working together jointly on the investigation, which comes as Cuomo tries to ward off calls for his impeachment or resignation for a bevy of sexual harassment claims.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo denies sexually harassing women, disputing an investigation by the state attorney general.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo denies sexually harassing women, disputing an investigation by the state attorney general.

Legendary football coach Bobby Bowden has died

Bobby Bowden, who built Florida State football into a national powerhouse and directed the program with a folksy, southern charm, died Sunday at 91. On July 23, Terry Bowden – son of the Hall of Fame coach – revealed his father was suffering from pancreatic cancer. Bowden was surrounded by family — wife Ann and their six children — when he died, his daughter Ginger Bowden said. Bowden arrived in Tallahassee in 1976, never to leave and becoming one of college football’s most successful coaches and patriarch of a well-known football family. Bowden posted a 316-97-4 record with two national titles (1993 and 1999) in 34 years at FSU.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19, Dixie Fire, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Bobby Bowden: Weekend's biggest news

