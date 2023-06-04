Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Crisis comes to a close: Biden signs debt limit deal

President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan debt limit package Saturday afternoon, avoiding a calamitous default shortly before the nation could have run out of maneuvers to pay its bills on Monday. He has called the agreement he negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy a necessary compromise that protected Democrats’ key priorities while cutting some of the spending Republicans oppose.

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on averting default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement in the Oval Office on Friday.

Rail catastrophe in India leaves 275 dead

Rescuers waded through wreckage to pull out bodies and free people after two trains collided in India on Friday, killing 275 people and injuring hundreds more in one of the world's deadliest rail disasters in decades. Officials said Sunday an error in the electronic signaling system was to blame for sending a passenger train jammed with workers and students into a head-on crash with a freight train. The collision flipped the Coromandel Express’ coaches onto another track, causing the incoming Yesvantpur-Howrah Express from the opposite side to derail. India's prime minister promised the "harshest punishment" for anyone found responsible in the wreck.

Rescuers work at the site of a passenger train derailment, in Balasore, India, on Saturday.

Real quick

Arlene, first named storm of Atlantic hurricane season, weakens to tropical depression

Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, weakened to a tropical depression on Saturday. Arlene initially formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday afternoon and officials from the National Hurricane Center said it was expected to remain offshore and have minimal impact in Florida or any land area as it meanders south. While the first named storm of the 2023 season is Arlene, it is actually the second storm of the year. A system in January was classified in May as an unnamed subtropical storm.

Federal judge tosses Tennessee's controversial anti-drag law, declares it unconstitutional

In a significant win for LGBTQ advocates, a federal judge has tossed out Tennessee's controversial law restricting drag performances, after hearings in which the law's necessity and broad language were questioned. Judge Thomas Parker issued his ruling just after midnight Friday, writing that, "the Court finds that ... the Adult Entertainment Act (“AEA”) is an UNCONSTITUTIONAL (sic) restriction on the freedom of speech." The bill restricting "male and female impersonators" from performing in public spaces was signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee at the start of March. The bill was one of several to come out of the 2023 legislative session that was said to target LGBTQ Tennesseans.

Drag queens walk to their spot in the parade lineup before the Memphis Pride Parade on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Wildfire near Grayling, Michigan, burns more than 3,000 acres

Firefighters were working Sunday to contain a wildfire in northern Michigan that grew to more than 3,000 acres a day earlier, officials said. The wildfire near the city of Grayling forced temporary evacuations and closed nearby Interstate 75 for most of Saturday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. I-75 has since reopened and the evacuation order has been lifted.

An aerial view of the Michigan wildfire from a state police helicopter on Saturday.

2024 GOP race heats up as DeSantis takes shots at Trump

For months, Donald Trump hasn't faced much offense from Ron DeSantis and other Republican presidential candidates. Now it's game on, at least as far as DeSantis is concerned. He made that clear in a round of talk show hits after his announcement and this week's trips to Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, the states that will host the first Republican delegate contests in 2024. "I think that his conduct - which he’s been doing for years now - I think that’s one of the reasons he’s not in the White House now," DeSantis told radio host Jack Heath during a tour of New Hampshire.

