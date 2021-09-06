Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·4 min read

Hurricane Larry pushes severe weather toward East Coast

Days after Hurricane Ida left a staggering, multistate trail of destruction, forecasters are keeping a wary eye on another storm steaming across the Atlantic that could be even more ferocious. Hurricane Larry is making big waves about 1,000 miles southeast of Bermuda on Monday, but a series of smaller, developing storms could create more big problems for battered Louisiana's Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service says the hurricane probably won't make it to the USA, but "significant" swells will, reaching much of the East Coast by midweek and affecting the shoreline through the end of the week.

Louisiana and Mississippi continue cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ida rolled ashore more than a week ago. Almost 500,000 Louisiana electric customers remained without power Monday. Some areas may not have power restored until month's end, authorities warned. The storm was blamed for more than 60 deaths, more than half of them in New York City and New Jersey. President Joe Biden is scheduled to survey storm damage Tuesday.

A man looks at a partially collapsed building in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Houma, La.
A man looks at a partially collapsed building in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Houma, La.

New coronavirus infections are up 316% from last Labor Day

Daily coronavirus infections are more than four times what the USA saw on Labor Day last year, or a 316% increase, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Daily deaths are almost twice as high. Blame the highly contagious delta variant and a swath of Americans refusing easily accessible vaccines that most of the developing world is furiously scrambling to obtain. Hospitalizations are up 158% from a year ago, U.S. Health and Human Services data shows. The result: Some U.S. hospitals are getting so crowded with COVID-19 patients that physicians may soon be compelled to make life-or-death decisions on who gets an ICU bed.

👉 COVID-19 news: In-person learning shut down in 1,000 schools since the start of the academic year. Catch up on the latest updates.

Nurse Noleen Nobleza gives Priscilla Farag, 17, a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic set up in the parking lot of CalOptima on Aug. 28 in Orange, Calif.
Nurse Noleen Nobleza gives Priscilla Farag, 17, a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic set up in the parking lot of CalOptima on Aug. 28 in Orange, Calif.

Real quick

Shooter in Florida kills 4, including infant; 11-year-old girl injured

A quiet early Sunday morning in Central Florida was shattered by gunfire that led to a shootout between a suspect and police and ended in the deaths of four people. Reports of gunfire led deputies to a truck on fire outside a house in Lakeland, Florida, where Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said two separate shootouts occurred between law enforcement and the suspect, Bryan Riley, 33, of Brandon, Florida. Riley was shot once and surrendered shortly after. After Riley was in custody, police discovered an 11-year-old girl who had been shot "multiple times," as well as a man, two women and an infant dead. Judd said Riley was a Marine Corps veteran and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He spent four years in the Corps before being honorably discharged. He spent three years in the reserves and was working at ESS Global, providing executive protection and security. According to his girlfriend, Riley had PTSD and was occasionally depressed but never violent.

Polk County, Fla., sheriff&#39;s officials work the scene of a multiple-fatality shooting Sept. 5 in Lakeland, Fla. Four people are dead, including a mother who was still cradling her deceased baby, after a shootout between deputies and a suspect.
Polk County, Fla., sheriff's officials work the scene of a multiple-fatality shooting Sept. 5 in Lakeland, Fla. Four people are dead, including a mother who was still cradling her deceased baby, after a shootout between deputies and a suspect.

Taliban say they took last holdout province in Afghanistan

The Taliban said Monday that they took control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their blitz across Afghanistan last month. Thousands of Taliban fighters overran eight districts of Panjshir, according to witnesses from the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement Monday, saying Panjshir is under the control of Taliban fighters. In northern Balkh province, at least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people seeking to escape the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan have been unable to leave the country for days, officials said Sunday.

The Taliban say they took control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the Afghan capital.
The Taliban say they took control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the Afghan capital.

Pete Buttigieg and husband announce birth of twins

Congratulations are in order for Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, who welcomed twin children. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents," the U.S. secretary of transportation posted Saturday on Twitter. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family." The couple announced last month that they would become parents.

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten are &quot;overjoyed&quot; about becoming dads.
Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten are "overjoyed" about becoming dads.

P.S. Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for "The Short List" newsletter here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Larry, Ida recovery, COVID-19, Lakeland, Florida shooting, Taliban, Pete Buttigieg: Biggest news you missed this weekend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Human toll was tremendous': Ida's death count rises while 600,000 still lack power

    Hurricane Ida's death toll continued to rise on Sunday, with many in the U.S. Northeast holding out hope for people missing in the floodwaters, while nearly 600,000 customers in Louisiana still lacked power a week after the storm made landfall. Ida slammed into Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kph). The latest death toll there rose to at least 13 people on Sunday.

  • After unrelenting summer, Biden looks to get agenda on track

    After a torrent of crises, President Joe Biden is hoping to turn the page on an unrelenting summer and refocus his presidency this fall around his core economic agenda. Biden's unyielding summer knocked his White House onto emergency footing and sent his own poll numbers tumbling. “The presidency is not a job for a monomaniac,” said presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

  • First responders nationwide resist COVID vaccine mandates

    In the midst of this summer's COVID-19 resurgence, first responders across the U.S. are pushing back against mandates, even as large numbers of them continue to die after catching the virus.

  • Manville struggles with Ida cleanup, Biden to tour damage

    President Joe Biden has approved disaster declarations for both New Jersey and New York ahead of planned visits to both states on Tuesday.

  • Afghanistan: Taliban claim to have taken Panjshir Valley

    The Taliban raise their flag over Panjshir Valley, but resistance fighters deny being defeated.

  • Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida

    U.S. Southern states still grappling with widespread power outages and water-logged homes after deadly Hurricane Ida faced new flash flood threats on Monday from slow-moving rain and drenching thunderstorms. Storms capable of producing two to three inches (5-8 cm) of rain "in a pretty short period of time" were saturating New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, and were expected to continue into the evening, said National Weather Service meteorologist Lara Pagano. The states are struggling to recover after more than a week since Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast, tore a devastating path of destruction and crippled the New Orleans power grid.

  • ‘I don’t have a choice’: Hurricane Ida leaves devastated Louisiana communities struggling with new reality

    A week after the storm hit, thousands of residents face a continuing catastrophe amid faltering federal government assistance Gayle Robinson holds family photo albums outside her mother’s destroyed home in Mount Airy, Louisiana, in the wake of Hurricane Ida. ‘It’s like someone threw a grenade into the house,’ Robinson says. Photograph: Supplied As they sifted through the wreckage of their childhood home in Mount Airy, members of the Robinson family were hunting for memories. They came in the for

  • Unions eye comeback as U.S. celebrates second Labor Day during pandemic

    in New York City this year won’t come with parades or big, public celebrations — but the very pandemic that tampered this year’s festivities also contributed to a push in unionization, giving labor leaders newfound optimism. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that while the total number of wage and salary workers represented by a union in the U.S. fell by roughly 321,000 ...

  • COVID UNEMPLOYMENT: Additional Unemployment Benefits Put Into Place During Pandemic Come To An End

    Additional Unemployment Benefits Put Into Place During Pandemic Come To An End

  • China embraces the Taliban ... very carefully

    “China needs to develop relations with this neighbor,” an expert in Shanghai said. “The Taliban has become a political force that can’t be ignored.”

  • ‘A very difficult situation.’ Johnson Central holds vigil for coach battling COVID.

    Longtime Golden Eagles head coach developed powerhouse program at high school in Paintsville.

  • Federal unemployment benefits set to expire

    Millions of people across the country will be taking a financial hit as a federal unemployment program will come to an end.

  • Tampa sidewalks ‘slipped through a crack.’ To address shortage, who should pay?

    TAMPA — More and more, the question in Cigar City is not whether we need more sidewalks, but who is going to pay for them. The city recently proposed a hefty increase in fees for developers who rely on the city to put down sidewalks in front of new homes. Typically, such “short-segment” sidewalks run along the frontage of new homes in the city, which still has too many neighborhoods without ...

  • The List: What's Your Favorite Food?

    In today's The List, we're looking at what your favorite food says about you!

  • Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50 days of sobriety after 'a few (wine) hiccups'

    The cookbook author announced last December that she was no longer drinking.

  • Taliban claim victory over resistance, call for unity

    The Taliban assured the people of Panjshir, who are ethnically distinct from the Pashtun-dominated Taliban and fought against the Islamists during their rule from 1996 to 2001, that there would be no "discriminatory act against them."The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) is drawn from remnants of regular Afghan army and special forces units as well as local militia fighters. An NRFA official has said the Taliban's claim of victory was false and opposition forces continued to fight.

  • U.S. evacuates 4 more Americans out of Afghanistan, official says

    The Biden administration has said it will continue to work to evacuate U.S. citizens who want to get out of Afghanistan.

  • Taliban claims to defeat resistance amid fear for trapped Americans

    The Islamic extremist group claims full control of Afghanistan with the purported defeat of resistance fighters, but it won't say why 6 planes aren't being allowed to depart.

  • U.S. Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

    The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions.

  • Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

    President Joe Biden and Democrats are using the outcry over the new Texas abortion law to distract from other issues including Afghanistan, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. "I wish we'd focus on issues as opposed to -- as opposed to theater."