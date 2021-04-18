Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Several dead in mass shootings in Texas and Wisconsin

Mass shootings in Austin, Texas, and Kenosha County, Wisconsin, this weekend marked the latest tragedies in a series of recent gun attacks around the U.S. A manhunt was underway Sunday afternoon around Texas' capital city, as authorities were searching for gunman suspected of killing three people. Police said the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic situation and that the suspect likely knew the victims. Meanwhile, authorities in Wisconsin arrested a "person of interest" in connection with the shooting that left three people dead and two injured at a busy Kenosha County tavern.

Police identify suspected gunman in Austin shooting, a former sheriff's office detective

Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault

A week after his death, Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday with a funeral fit for a royal, but within the confines of Britain's COVID-19 pandemic rules and in the "no fuss" manner the Duke of Edinburgh requested. Pandemic restrictions meant there were just 30 mourners at the ceremony at St. George's Chapel in London, which came eight days after the duke died at age 99. After the services, Prince Philip's coffin was taken to the royal vault, which lies beneath the chapel and houses the remains of King George III, who died in 1820, King George IV and King William IV. But when the time comes, Philip will be relocated to be near his devoted wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

What the ceremony looked like: Britain mourns death of Queen Elizabeth's husband

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

FedEx shooting suspect legally bought guns months after shotgun was seized from his home

The suspected gunman in the mass shooting last week that left eight people dead at a FedEx building in Indianapolis legally purchased the two rifles used in the massacre just months after a shotgun was seized from his home, authorities said. A trace of the two guns revealed that suspect Brandon Scott Hole, 19, legally bought the rifles in July and September last year, police said. Authorities seized a shotgun from Hole, whom they called a "dangerous person" after his mother contacted law enforcement in March 2020 to report that Hole might try to commit "suicide by cop." The FBI interviewed Hole again a month later based on “items observed in the suspect’s bedroom” and said no violent extremist ideology was found or criminal violation detected. Hole, a former FedEx employee, died by suicide after the Thursday shooting at the FedEx Plainfield Ground Operations Center.

Family of Indianapolis FedEx shooter apologizes: 'We tried to get him the help he needed'

Fauci: J&J vaccine pause will likely be lifted this week – with restrictions

The pause in using the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will probably be lifted by Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday, but it would come with some warnings or restrictions. States began halting use of the J&J vaccine last week after federal health officials recommended a pause "out of an abundance of caution" because of rare but dangerous blood clots. Fauci said he doubts the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will "just cancel it." In more vaccine news: The CEOs of Moderna and Pfizer are now acknowledging that their two-dose vaccines likely will require a third shot.

Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 31 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 567,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: more than 140 million cases and 3 million deaths. More than 131 million people in the U.S. (39.5% of the total population) have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 84 million (25.4%) are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

National security adviser warns of US retaliation if Kremlin critic dies

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would retaliate if Russian government critic Alexei Navalny dies during a prison hunger strike. "We have communicated (to Russia) that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies," Sullivan said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. His warning comes as Navalny's supporters have raised alarm about the high-profile Kremlin critic's health with a spokesperson warning that he is at risk of dying soon. Asked why President Joe Biden was not more vocal about his condemnation of Navalny's treatment, the national security adviser said the administration is dealing with the issue "privately" while still in communication "through diplomatic channels direct to the uppermost levels of the Russian government." Sullivan did not specify how retaliation for Navalny's death might be carried out.

