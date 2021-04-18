Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·5 min read
Several dead in mass shootings in Texas and Wisconsin

Mass shootings in Austin, Texas, and Kenosha County, Wisconsin, this weekend marked the latest tragedies in a series of recent gun attacks around the U.S. A manhunt was underway Sunday afternoon around Texas' capital city, as authorities were searching for gunman suspected of killing three people. Police said the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic situation and that the suspect likely knew the victims. Meanwhile, authorities in Wisconsin arrested a "person of interest" in connection with the shooting that left three people dead and two injured at a busy Kenosha County tavern.

Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault

A week after his death, Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday with a funeral fit for a royal, but within the confines of Britain's COVID-19 pandemic rules and in the "no fuss" manner the Duke of Edinburgh requested. Pandemic restrictions meant there were just 30 mourners at the ceremony at St. George's Chapel in London, which came eight days after the duke died at age 99. After the services, Prince Philip's coffin was taken to the royal vault, which lies beneath the chapel and houses the remains of King George III, who died in 1820, King George IV and King William IV. But when the time comes, Philip will be relocated to be near his devoted wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at St. George&#39;s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
FedEx shooting suspect legally bought guns months after shotgun was seized from his home

The suspected gunman in the mass shooting last week that left eight people dead at a FedEx building in Indianapolis legally purchased the two rifles used in the massacre just months after a shotgun was seized from his home, authorities said. A trace of the two guns revealed that suspect Brandon Scott Hole, 19, legally bought the rifles in July and September last year, police said. Authorities seized a shotgun from Hole, whom they called a "dangerous person" after his mother contacted law enforcement in March 2020 to report that Hole might try to commit "suicide by cop." The FBI interviewed Hole again a month later based on “items observed in the suspect’s bedroom” and said no violent extremist ideology was found or criminal violation detected. Hole, a former FedEx employee, died by suicide after the Thursday shooting at the FedEx Plainfield Ground Operations Center.

Real quick

Fauci: J&J vaccine pause will likely be lifted this week – with restrictions

The pause in using the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will probably be lifted by Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday, but it would come with some warnings or restrictions. States began halting use of the J&J vaccine last week after federal health officials recommended a pause "out of an abundance of caution" because of rare but dangerous blood clots. Fauci said he doubts the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will "just cancel it." In more vaccine news: The CEOs of Moderna and Pfizer are now acknowledging that their two-dose vaccines likely will require a third shot.

Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 31 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 567,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: more than 140 million cases and 3 million deaths. More than 131 million people in the U.S. (39.5% of the total population) have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 84 million (25.4%) are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

National security adviser warns of US retaliation if Kremlin critic dies

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would retaliate if Russian government critic Alexei Navalny dies during a prison hunger strike. "We have communicated (to Russia) that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies," Sullivan said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. His warning comes as Navalny's supporters have raised alarm about the high-profile Kremlin critic's health with a spokesperson warning that he is at risk of dying soon. Asked why President Joe Biden was not more vocal about his condemnation of Navalny's treatment, the national security adviser said the administration is dealing with the issue "privately" while still in communication "through diplomatic channels direct to the uppermost levels of the Russian government." Sullivan did not specify how retaliation for Navalny's death might be carried out.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shootings in Austin, Kenosha; J&J vaccine pause could end: Weekend's news

    The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 6,834 new confirmed cases, the most on a Sunday since January, and 35 deaths.

    F1 has raced just once in Florida before.

    Authorities say they have apprehended a person in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday that left three men dead and three men injured.

    The naturalist spoke about their shared interest in conservation.

    Almost 84 million adults have been fully vaccinated.

    A 41-year-old man is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, and police officials searching the surrounding area Sunday warned residents that the suspect might take a hostage.

    She was remembered as a loving mother to her two daughters.

    Lawmakers say they're cracking down on violence, not protests. Critics say the bills would criminalize activities protected by the First Amendment.

    That figure makes up about 50.4% of the total adult U.S. population, according to the CDC, marking a milestone for the country that has seen over 560,000 deaths from the pandemic, the highest for any single nation, as the government ramps up the pace of vaccination. The United States had administered 209,406,814 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 264,505,725 doses, the CDC said on Sunday. Those figures are up from the 205,871,913 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 17 out of 264,499,715 doses delivered.

    The Black Keys returned to the stage for the first time in over a year to play a […]

    She's hoping Harry can "mend his relationship with his brother and his dad."

    Austin police, calling the situation "an active shooting incident," said they were searching for a suspect."While a suspect is still at large, it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," Austin police said on Twitter.The shooting occurred near a popular shopping area in the northwest part of the city, which is the capital of Texas.Police know the identity of the gunman, according to a report by KVUE-TV in Austin.

    “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth," she told the Ohio Republican during the hearing last week.

    The victims, four from the tight-knit Sikh community, were allegedly gunned down at a FedEx facility by a former worker last week.

    The poll also showed 38% of respondents supported an expansion of the court from nine to 13 members, while 42% opposed the idea.

    A shooter killed three people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday morning.

    Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who died on April 9

    Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday at a crowded Wisconsin bar, prompting a two-state search for at least one gunman who authorities said targeted the victims. Gunfire broke out inside and outside the Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin, around 12:42 a.m. when a man who had been kicked out of the bar returned with a handgun and opened fire, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at a news conference Sunday morning. Beth did not rule out the possibility that more than one gunman was involved in the fatal shooting, saying more than one gun could have been used.

    "We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity," Austin police said in a tweet.

  • Black Rob, Rapper Best Known for Hit Single ‘Whoa!,’ Dies at 51

    Former Bad Boy Records rap artist Black Rob, whose given name was Robert Ross, died Saturday in an Atlanta hospital, Sean Combs’ Revolt announced. Ross was 51. Although the cause of death has not been released, the “Whoa!” rapper has suffered a series of strokes since 2015. Just last week, following the death of fellow hip-hop icon DMX, Power 105.1’s DJ Self posted a video of Ross looking frail as he lay in a hospital bed. “I don’t know, the pain is crazy, man,” he said in the short clip. “It’s helping me out, though, it’s making me realize I got a lot to go.” The video was captioned: “Let keep our prayers up Black Rob !!! Get well man Please people out there take care of yourself BR was one of the greats Had NY on his back like Whaooo.” Also Read: Black Rob Tributes Pour in From LL Cool J, Biz Markie and More: 'This Hit My Heart' According to Revolt, after the video surfaced, Ross revealed that he was homeless and battling multiple health problems, including kidney failure. Growing up in East Harlem, Ross started rapping when he was around 11 and joined his first rap group, Schizophrenics, at 22. At the time, he went by the name “Bacardi Rob.” He started working with Combs’ Bad Boy label in 1996 and was featured on several of its remixes. His debut album, “Life Story,” was released in 1999 and rose to platinum status. But his landmark hit came the following year with the hit single “Whoa!” His career hit a snag with legal troubles, including a 2004 charge of grand larceny for which he received a seven-year prison sentence; he was released in 2010. Also Read: Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2021 (Photos) View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Self (@djself) After releasing the 2011 album “Game Tested, Streets Approved,” which peaked at number 44 on the Billboard’s top R&B/Hip-Hop albums, he began to experience health troubles. In a 2015 interview on Sirius XM’s “Sway in the Morning,” Ross said he was taking 10 pills a day to keep his blood pressure in control. The following year, he performed with Puff Daddy in multiple concerts in Combs’ Bad Boy Family Tour. After Ross’ most recent hospitalization, entertainment manager Kal Dawson asked about his recovery. “It’s been up and down,” Ross answered. “I’m just trying to bear with this and do this, man. It’s been, killer. After I had my stroke, I had to re-memorize all my s—, all my lyrics. I didn’t know them, so that right there was the biggest challenge. Years. That took years, man. I been f—ing with this s—, struggling with this, with my baby moms, for years.” Read original story Black Rob, Rapper Best Known for Hit Single ‘Whoa!,’ Dies at 51 At TheWrap