Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Solemn crowds around the country gathered in silence Saturday to remember the nearly 3,000 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that forever changed the nation. Bells tolled to signify the moments each tower of the World Trade Center was hit 20 years ago. Family members clutched photos of loved ones and wiped tears from one another's eyes. In New York City, twin beams of light reached 4 miles into the sky in a haunting reminder of where the towers once stood. Ceremonies were also held at the Pentagon and outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to honor the dead. As survivors, politicians, first responders and loved ones of those who died reflected on the anniversary, many praised the unity of Americans. “On America’s day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab their neighbor’s hand and rally to the cause of one another," former President George W. Bush said.

In a pre-recorded message, President Joe Biden remembered the attacks as a moment defined not only by heroism but "unity and resilience." "We learned that unity is the one thing that must never break," he said. On Saturday, the president visited New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon — all three sites where planes crashed. In New York, the Bidens were joined by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

Fallout from Biden's latest vaccine policy

Lawmakers and U.S. businesses are giving a mixed reception to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for firms with 100 or more employees. Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, appearing Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," pushed back against the Biden administration's latest move to increase vaccination rates, saying it "really disrupts and divides" the U.S. as he tries to overcome vaccine resistance in his state. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he plans to join other Republican governors in challenging the new vaccine requirement in court.

Some large companies welcome the new vaccine policy, but others say the order imposes yet another burden that could intensify historic worker shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks. Meanwhile, details such as precisely how the plan will be carried out and who bears the costs remains unclear. The order is expected to cover about 80 million private-sector workers and the vast majority of about 4 million federal workers.

Tropical Storm Nicholas forms

Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and parts of Texas and Louisiana are expected to experience heavy rainfall and strong storm surge from the 14th named Atlantic storm this year. As of 2 p.m. ET Sunday, the tropical storm warning was in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Aransas near Corpus Christi and in parts of northeastern Mexico. The area southeast of Houston is expected to be affected within the next 48 hours. The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring potentially life-threatening storm surges along much of the Texas coast. Rains of 5 to 10 inches, and potentially 15 in spots, could happen.

The NFL is back

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. The first full Sunday slate of games kicked off Sunday, starting the league's first-ever 18-week regular season. The early window of games featured the pro debuts of the top three quarterbacks taken in the 2021 draft: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance. Star quarterbacks Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals looked sharp, each tossing four touchdowns in road wins. The Cardinals' Chandler Jones exploded for five sacks in the win over the Tennessee Titans. In the Sunday afternoon games, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns in arguably the best matchup of the week.

Qualifier Emma Raducanu wins US Open in historic women's final

Emma Raducanu, the 18-year old phenomenon from Great Britain, won the U.S. Open title on Saturday, defeating Leylah Fernandez of Canada. It was the fifth tournament she’s ever entered, and at the highest level of women’s tennis. Ranked in the 300s just two months ago and No. 150 entering the U.S. Open, Raducanu didn’t just beat everyone she faced in New York, she absolutely bulldozed the opposition, winning 20 straight sets, including the three matches she played in the qualifying tournament just to get into the main draw. She is the first qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam tournament. "From pretty early on I’ve always dreamed of winning a Grand Slam, and you say, 'I want to win a Grand Slam,'" Raducanu said. "But to have the belief I did in actually executing it, I can’t believe it."

