Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

At least 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento shooting rampage

A shooting rampage in downtown Sacramento early Sunday left six people dead and at least 12 wounded, fueling an intensive manhunt for the killer or killers. Police Chief Kathy Lester said officers arriving at the scene around 2 a.m. found bodies on the street amid a large crowd gathered outside a string of bars and restaurants. Police reported "multiple victims" after the attack as they waded through the carnage, counting casualties near the state Capitol. Broken glass and police evidence markers were strewn across multiple blocks. Police tweeted that investigators were aware of a social media video "that appears to show an altercation" before the shooting. Police opened an online portal for the public to upload evidence.

Emergency personnel respond to a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on April 3.

Men's and women's NCAA championship games are set

The semifinals of the men's and women's college basketball tournaments wrapped up over the weekend, and the national championship game matchups are set. In the women’s bracket, Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies eliminated the defending champion Stanford Cardinal to break a five-year title game drought. On Sunday, they will face South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley, who is not only a titan of the sport but an advocate for social equity off the court. In the men’s tournament, Kansas cruised through its Final Four game against Villanova behind the play of star guard Ochai Agbaji. The Jayhawks will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels, who spoiled the final game of legendary Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career.

Russian retreat reveals devastation, death in Ukraine's streets

Ukrainians returning to Kyiv as Russian forces pulled out over the weekend found a shocking trail of destruction and death, including slain civilians lying on the streets with their hands bound. Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, said on Facebook that the bodies of 410 civilians were removed from Kyiv-area towns retaken from Russian forces. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said scores of the dead were found on the streets of Bucha – about 35 miles northwest of Kyiv – and the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin and Hostomel in what looked like a "scene from a horror movie." Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told Agence France-Presse that 280 people had been buried in mass graves in the city. Zelenskyy said Sunday that the attacks on civilians – including evidence of a massacre in Bucha – are more proof that Russia is committing "genocide" in his country.

Konstyantyn, 70, smokes a cigarette amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 3.

Thousands of weekend flights canceled, delayed

It's been a rough weekend for airline passengers. Airlines canceled and delayed more than 10,000 flights Saturday and Sunday because of storms in Florida and a technology issue at Southwest Airlines, stranding travelers across the country and creating long wait times to reach airline customer service. More than 3,400 flights have been canceled and 8,800 flights were delayed this weekend as of 3:15 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The flight woes come during the busy spring break travel season as travel surges because of pent-up demand from the pandemic. Southwest, the nation's largest domestic carrier, was the hardest hit in terms of the number of flights. The airline canceled 520 Saturday flights, or 14% of its operation, and 398 Sunday flights, citing weather and intermittent technology issues.

Know your rights: Here's what airlines owe you if a flight is canceled or delayed.

Airlines canceled or delayed thousands of U.S. flights, citing weather in Florida and other issues.

The Grammys are back

The Grammy Awards are happening Sunday after being postponed in January because of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The ceremony takes place in Las Vegas this year, marking the first time it's been outside Los Angeles or New York since 1973. Fans – and artists – weren't satisfied with the nominations released in November, and many stars called out their snubs. The Recording Academy says it welcomes the feedback, and they've it adopted inclusion requirements for the nominating and voting process. Viewers can expect to see more women and LGBTQ artists included in the show, as well as themes around accessibility. Among some of the curious choices for nominations, there are genuine opportunities for history to be made at this year's awards ceremony.

BTS, Taylor Swift and Kanye West could all make history at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas.

