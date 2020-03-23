Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

States are implementing "stay-at-home" orders. Rand Paul is the first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus. And the governor of New York said up to 80% of state residents could become infected.

More than 32,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, while the death toll hit 400 on Sunday. Globally, there are more than 329,000 confirmed cases, 14,000 deaths and 95,000 recovered.

Coronavirus stimulus package fails to pass initial procedural hurdle, leaving fate of bill in doubt

A massive stimulus package to blunt the economic effects of the coronavirus failed to pass an initial procedural hurdle on Sunday, meaning the Senate won't vote on passage of the bill on Monday as planned. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had urged Democrats Sunday to support the $1 trillion stimulus package to help address the economic costs of the coronavirus outbreak. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not support the bill as written and indicated she plans to introduce a separate version of the legislation. The GOP plan included $1,200 checks for most U.S. adults and billions of dollars to assist businesses that have been ground almost to a halt by the pandemic.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, is pictured delivering a statement ahead of early Saturday's coronavirus aid package deal. More

Medical aid for three hard-hit states: Washington, New York and California

President Donald Trump announced new actions to help the states hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic — Washington state, California and New York — saying Sunday that FEMA would be funding "100% of the cost" to deploy the National Guard to those states to assist governors in combating the spread of the virus. Trump also said those hard-hit states would receive medical equipment and supplies, such as respirators and protective equipment, that have been in high demand as the crisis escalates. The president said he approved disaster declarations for New York and Washington and would soon do the same for California.

These states are ordering residents to stay home

States and counties across the nation are cracking down on residents' movements amid the continued spread of the coronavirus. As of Sunday, here's a look at the latest orders for people to stay home:

Delaware Gov. John Carney ordered residents to stay at home and closed nonessential businesses in the state starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Louisiana imposed a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 5 p.m. Monday.

Ohio will impose a statewide stay-at-home mandate, effective 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Philadelphia will order its residents to stay home, a mandate that goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.

Missouri's two largest cities issued stay-at-home orders Saturday. St. Louis' mandate, which also applies to St. Louis County, begins Monday, and the one for Kansas City and its metro area goes into effect Tuesday.

Don't panic: the orders are not "lockdowns." They allow residents to continue performing tasks essential to the health and safety of family and pets. It's still fine to buy groceries, go for a run, walk the dog, pick up medicine, visit a doctor or get supplies to work from home.

Times Square in Manhattan was far emptier than usual for a Saturday afternoon March 21, 2020. Coronavirus concerns have closed almost all businesses and kept most New Yorkers indoors. More

Real quick

Canada to drop out of the Olympics if the Games are not postponed

The Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they're postponed for a year, becoming the first country to threaten such a move in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The committee sent out a statement Sunday saying it was willing to help the International Olympic Committee search for alternatives, but that it was not safe for athletes, “their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training for these Games.” The IOC is still considering whether to postpone or otherwise alter the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.