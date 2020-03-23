Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

States are implementing "stay-at-home" orders. Rand Paul is the first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus. And the governor of New York said up to 80% of state residents could become infected.
More than 32,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, while the death toll hit 400 on Sunday. Globally, there are more than 329,000 confirmed cases, 14,000 deaths and 95,000 recovered.
Coronavirus stimulus package fails to pass initial procedural hurdle, leaving fate of bill in doubt
A massive stimulus package to blunt the economic effects of the coronavirus failed to pass an initial procedural hurdle on Sunday, meaning the Senate won't vote on passage of the bill on Monday as planned. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had urged Democrats Sunday to support the $1 trillion stimulus package to help address the economic costs of the coronavirus outbreak. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not support the bill as written and indicated she plans to introduce a separate version of the legislation. The GOP plan included $1,200 checks for most U.S. adults and billions of dollars to assist businesses that have been ground almost to a halt by the pandemic.
Medical aid for three hard-hit states: Washington, New York and California
President Donald Trump announced new actions to help the states hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic — Washington state, California and New York — saying Sunday that FEMA would be funding "100% of the cost" to deploy the National Guard to those states to assist governors in combating the spread of the virus. Trump also said those hard-hit states would receive medical equipment and supplies, such as respirators and protective equipment, that have been in high demand as the crisis escalates. The president said he approved disaster declarations for New York and Washington and would soon do the same for California.
These states are ordering residents to stay home
States and counties across the nation are cracking down on residents' movements amid the continued spread of the coronavirus. As of Sunday, here's a look at the latest orders for people to stay home:
- Delaware Gov. John Carney ordered residents to stay at home and closed nonessential businesses in the state starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.
- Louisiana imposed a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 5 p.m. Monday.
- Ohio will impose a statewide stay-at-home mandate, effective 11:59 p.m. Monday.
- Philadelphia will order its residents to stay home, a mandate that goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.
- Missouri's two largest cities issued stay-at-home orders Saturday. St. Louis' mandate, which also applies to St. Louis County, begins Monday, and the one for Kansas City and its metro area goes into effect Tuesday.
Don't panic: the orders are not "lockdowns." They allow residents to continue performing tasks essential to the health and safety of family and pets. It's still fine to buy groceries, go for a run, walk the dog, pick up medicine, visit a doctor or get supplies to work from home.
Real quick
- Idris Elba praises Tom Hanks for 'immediately' sharing coronavirus diagnosis in Oprah COVID-19 interview.
- Harry and Meghan offer encouragement during coronavirus isolation: ‘There doesn’t have to be loneliness.'
- DJ and rapper D-Nice went live on Instagram for what he called #ClubQuarantine, drawing famous viewers like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Rihanna.
- Under stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus outbreak, people scattered throughout the Chicago metro area belted out Bon Jovi's 'Livin' On A Prayer.'
Canada to drop out of the Olympics if the Games are not postponed
The Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they're postponed for a year, becoming the first country to threaten such a move in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The committee sent out a statement Sunday saying it was willing to help the International Olympic Committee search for alternatives, but that it was not safe for athletes, “their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training for these Games.” The IOC is still considering whether to postpone or otherwise alter the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
State Department charters flights to evacuate stranded Americans
The U.S. State Department has chartered two flights Monday to begin evacuating hundreds of Americans who are stranded in Guatemala. Guatemala suspended all air travel except for cargo flights on March 16 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Three chartered flights left Morocco for the United States on Saturday. And a flight with 264 Americans on board departed Lima, Peru, on Saturday. The department said it would arrange for additional charter flights in the coming week. Those boarding the flights signed a promissory note to reimburse the federal government for $1,485 at a later date.
- Twenty-four Transportation Security Administration have tested positive for the coronavirus nationwide, according to the agency.
NYC mayor Bill de Blasio says coronavirus outbreak will 'get a lot worse'
The coronavirus outbreak "is going to get a lot worse" in April and May, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned, urging President Donald Trump to send medically trained military personnel to hot spots such as New York. “We’re not getting the stuff we need. If we don’t get ventilators in the next 10 days people will die who don’t have to die, it’s as simple as that'" de Blasio said. He also echoed the call of many state and local leaders for federal help in obtaining equipment vital for an expected onslaught of sick people.
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said up to 80% of state residents could become infected with the virus, though the vast majority would have mild symptoms.
