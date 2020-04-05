Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

The surgeon general compared the coronavirus pandemic to some of the darkest moments in U.S. history. Empty churches marked the start of Holy Week with Palm Sunday ceremonies. And Queen Elizabeth addressed COVID-19 in a rare speech.

More than 331,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, according to the John Hopkins database, with the death toll nearing 10,000 on Sunday. Globally, there are more than 1,260,000 confirmed cases, 68,400 deaths and 258,000 recovered.

Health official warns hotspots will see a spike in coronavirus deaths over next 6-7 days

A top health official warned Saturday that the U.S. could see a dramatic increase in coronavirus deaths during the next week in hard-hit areas such as New York, Detroit and Louisiana. “This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday that "this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly." He also compared the coronavirus pandemic to some of the darkest moments in U.S. history: the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

British Prime Minister Johnson admitted to a hospital as a 'precautionary step'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized because he still has COVID-19 symptoms — including a fever — 10 days after testing positive. A 10 Downing Street spokesperson called the move "a precautionary step.'' Johnson's government has been accused of not reacting quickly enough to the coronavirus threat. The prime minister ordered a nationwide lockdown March 23, at least a week later than fellow European countries like Italy, Spain and France.

New York City convention center revamped into hospital, will soon host military personnel

In New York City, where more than 2,200 people have died from coronavirus, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center will soon be the “largest hospital in the United States,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Sunday. The facility, complete with a 2,500-bed capacity, will host hundreds of Pentagon-deployed medical staffers. Esper said Sunday more than 1,100 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are being deployed to New York City, most of which will be stationed at the converted convention center.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions in New York state have dipped slightly in recent days, though it was still too early to determine if the state had reached its “apex” of the patient curve.

Palm Sunday ceremonies limited over coronavirus fears

As Palm Sunday ceremonies marked the start of Holy Week, many churches sat empty as religious institutions and worshippers adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, thousands of people congregate in the Vatican to observe Palm Sunday in an outdoor Mass. Instead, Pope Francis held Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in front of his aides, a few invited prelates, nuns and laypeople. In Jerusalem, thousands of pilgrims typically participate in a Palm Sunday march. This year, it was limited to a small group of Franciscan monks and Roman Catholic faithful.

