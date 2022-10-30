Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Relatives search for loved ones in Seoul after Halloween crowd surge leaves 153 dead

Relatives desperately searched for answers about the status of missing loved ones Sunday after a crowd surge in Seoul's nightlife district left at least 153 people dead and 133 injured over the weekend. Halloween revelers swelled into a narrow alley in the city's Itaewon area Saturday night, leaving dozens of people trampled and crushed on the street. Pedestrians and emergency officials administered CPR in attempts to aid those in cardiac arrest on the ground. Thousands of people have contacted or visited city offices to report missing relatives and ask officials to confirm whether they were among those injured or dead, authorities said Sunday. Seoul Metropolitan Police said they have confirmed the identities of nearly all of those killed. It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the street.

Police officers inspect the scene where people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.

Nancy Pelosi shares first comments since attack on her husband Paul Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday night shared her first public comments since "a violent man" broke into her San Francisco home and "brutally attacked" her 82-year-old husband Paul Pelosi. In a letter to colleagues, she confirmed the attacker demanded to confront her during the attack. Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the incident. She thanked law enforcement and first responders for the "life-saving medical care" her husband is receiving, and she thanked members for "the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes." The letter marked the first public statement from the speaker since her husband was attacked with a hammer early Friday morning and underwent surgery for a skull fracture. Suspect David DePape is expected to be charged with multiple felonies on Monday and arraigned Tuesday, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Flowers can be seen outside the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Georgia midterm gubernatorial debate: With just a week to go before Election Day, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will face off against Stacey Abrams – who is seeking to oust him from office – in their second and final debate. The candidates hit the stage Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Here's what you need to know.

Astros strike back to win Game 2 vs. Phillies, evening up World Series

They were professional valleys for both players, even if Jose Altuve has 12 seasons and eight All-Star honors to his name, and Framber Valdez is still crafting his career narrative. And Saturday night was the perfect time for Altuve and Valdez to emerge from their darkest times to save the Houston Astros in this World Series. By night’s end, the Astros had registered a 5-2 victory to square this Series 1-1, a major burden lifted after Philadelphia erased a five-run deficit for a 6-5, 10-inning Game 1 win. It was a shameful collapse for a franchise playing in its fourth World Series in six years. But the Astros evened things up in a hurry as two of their most indispensable players recovered from their own foibles.

Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker is congratulated by third baseman Alex Bregman after hitting a three-run home run.

At least 60 dead after bridge collapses into river in India

Scores of people were killed and injured when a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday, according to local media. State minister Brijesh Merja said that 60 people have died so far and that 17 people were admitted to hospitals. About a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river below when the bridge came crashing down, officials said. And with rescue operations underway, officials fear the death toll could rise. The 19th-century, colonial-era bridge had been closed for renovation for almost six months and was reopened just four days ago.

Rescuers work at night after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Hospitals in Ukraine's Kherson region being cleared out by Russians; Outrage grows over Russia's suspension of grain

As their forces fought to retake a province overrun by invading soldiers early in the war, Ukrainian military officials reported Saturday that Russian troops had moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in Ukraine's southern Kherson region and stripped the facilities of medical equipment. And amid fears of a global food crisis, a chorus of international condemnation echoed Sunday over Russia's sudden decision to halt participation in a grain export deal with Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry, citing an alleged Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet off the coast of occupied Crimea, announced the suspension Saturday. Ukraine denied the attack, blaming Russia for mishandling its own weapons. President Joe Biden weighed in Saturday, calling the decision "outrageous" and expressing concern that global hunger could increase. More updates on Ukraine.

A Ukrainian soldier inspects a Russian tank that was damaged in recent fighting near the recently retaken village of Kamianka in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Oct. 30, 2022.

At least 50 dead, dozens more feared missing as Tropical Storm Nalgae lashes Philippines

Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 50 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris, officials said Saturday. At least 42 people were swept away by rampaging floodwaters and drowned or were hit by debris-filled mudslides in three towns in Maguindanao province from Thursday night to early Friday. Eight other people died elsewhere in the country from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which slammed into the eastern province of Camarines Sur early Saturday, the government’s disaster response agency said. But the worst storm impact so far was a mudslide that buried dozens of houses with as many as 60 people in the tribal village of Kusiong in Maguindanao's Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

Rescuers evacuate residents from flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae in Hilongos, Leyte province, Philippines on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, after flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left dozens of people dead. Many villagers are feared missing and buried in a deluge of rainwater, mud, rocks and trees.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seoul Halloween crowd surge, attack on Paul Pelosi, World Series, India bridge collapse: News you missed