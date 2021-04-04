Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·5 min read

Christians mark another pandemic Easter

Christian faithful across the globe sat scattered in pews Sunday while many stuck to homes out of caution or under restrictions. Although pandemic protocol was again the unwanted guest at the Easter table, there was a lining of hope this year: COVID-19 vaccinations. Pope Francis gave his Easter message at Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica before a gathering of about 200 – rather than the traditional speech on the balcony overlooking a square packed with thousands. The pandemic was front and center in the pope's “Urbi et Orbi″ address (Latin for “To the city and to the world”) as Francis called for a “spirit of global responsibility” and encouraged nations to ensure that vaccines reach the poorest. “Everyone, especially the most vulnerable among us, requires assistance and has the right to have access to necessary care,” he said.

Parishioners gather on a beach April 4 for an Easter Sunday service at sunrise hosted by Hope Community Church in Manasquan, N.J.
Parishioners gather on a beach April 4 for an Easter Sunday service at sunrise hosted by Hope Community Church in Manasquan, N.J.

US outpaces Canada in vaccination rates

The U.S. vaccine rollout may be bumpy, but it's the envy of our neighbors to the north. "Meanwhile in Canada" was trending on social media over the weekend, as Canadians lament their wobbly vaccination program. More than 30% of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose compared with about 12% of Canadians, according to public health statistics from both nations. "The good news for Americans has prompted a slew of jealousy, and criticism from Canadians asking why our provinces are so far behind," the Toronto Star wrote. Social media users were quick to point out that on one recent day, the USA administered about 4 million shots while Canada performed about 72,000 jabs. "Meanwhile in Canada we are pondering vaccine approval with same rigger as a paint color for your living room," one frustrated Canadian tweeted.

📈 Today's numbers: The USA has more than 30.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and almost 555,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 130 million cases and 2.8 million deaths. At least 204 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the USA and 158 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

Real quick

Jordan says it foiled 'malicious plot' against King Abdullah

A senior Jordanian official accused the country’s former crown prince Sunday of conspiring with foreign elements in a “malicious plot” that threatened national security. Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the plot had been foiled at the “zero hour" and 14-16 people are under arrest. Safadi spoke a day after Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, a half-brother of King Abdullah II, was placed under house arrest – a rare public clash between top members of the long-ruling family. Safadi did not identify the foreign countries allegedly involved in the plot, but he said a longtime senior official who has business ties in several Gulf Arab states, Bassem Awadallah, was involved and had planned on leaving the country. He said Awadallah tried to secure a place for Hamzah’s wife to flee.

Instant classic Final Four game sets stage for national championship

In a Final Four game for the ages, Saturday’s 93-90 overtime thriller pitted a team in search of perfection against a team looking to make one of the most memorable upsets in college basketball history. It was Gonzaga, the undefeated juggernaut and No. 1 overall seed, that moved on to the national championship, but not without a monumental effort from No. 11 seed UCLA. Gonzaga, 31-0, sealed the win on an incredible buzzer-beater from freshman standout Jalen Suggs, seconds after UCLA tied the game on a putback layup by Johnny Juzang, who finished with 29 points. Gonzaga, aiming to become the first undefeated national champion in men’s basketball since 1976, looks forward to a championship game showdown with fellow 1-seed Baylor, who trounced No. 2 seed Houston on Saturday, 78-59. The Final Four games set the stage for the national championship Monday (9 p.m. EDT, CBS).

Final Four: Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs celebrates with teammates after hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime that lifted the Bulldogs past No. 11 UCLA and into the men&#39;s national championship game.
Final Four: Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs celebrates with teammates after hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime that lifted the Bulldogs past No. 11 UCLA and into the men's national championship game.

How to watch 2021 SAG Awards

After COVID-19 delays, the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards is dramatically changing course. Instead of its annual live show at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, this year's awards show will head into the stars' homes for a pre-taped one-hour special. The SAG Awards will lean into its signature "I Am an Actor" declaration that has become a beloved show-opening staple. This year, presenters and winners have been filmed at their homes giving humorous, often inspiring stories of becoming a working actor. Watch it on TNT and TBS at 9 EDT/6 PDT. Here's what you need to know about Sunday's reimagined ceremony.

Listen 🎧

Listen to our full in-depth interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, on this episode of the 5 Things podcast – because women should be celebrated every month!

P.S. Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for "The Short List" newsletter here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Another pandemic Easter; COVID-19 vaccines; Final Four: Weekend's biggest news

Recommended Stories

  • Reports of Alabama fan dying of COVID-19 after attending men's NCAA tournament lead to investigation

    A 23-year-old Alabama student died after a brief illness days after attending the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

  • Worried about airport layovers during COVID-19? Here's what you can do to stay safe

    Direct flights are on the rise but some passengers still have to book connecting flights. Here's how to stay safe when spending hours at the airport.

  • Jordan's king sends tough message on dissent in royal family

    Jordanian authorities said Sunday they foiled a “malicious plot” by a former crown prince to destabilize the kingdom with foreign support, contradicting the senior royal's claims that he was being punished for speaking out against corruption and incompetence. Faced with rival narratives, the United States and Arab governments quickly sided with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reflecting the country's strategic importance in a turbulent region. Domestically, Prince Hamzah's unprecedented criticism of the ruling class — without naming the king — could lend support to growing complaints about poor governance and human rights abuses in Jordan.

  • How does Biden plan to get infrastructure plan through Congress?

    Here is what's next as President Joe Biden pushes his sweeping infrastructure plan, dubbed the American Jobs Plan, through Congress.

  • Designer Mossimo Giannulli, husband to Lori Loughlin, released from prison

    Lori Loughlin’s husband will serve out the rest of his term in home confinement for his part in the college admissions scandal after he was originally sentenced to five months in jail.

  • Dog that ‘became aggressive’ at dog park is shot by another pet owner, Oklahoma cops say

    The incident is under investigation.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • AstraZeneca kicked out of US factory over mix-up 'that ruined 15m vaccine doses'

    AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has yet to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but production of the vaccine has started in anticipation of a green light. It was being produced by a sub-contractor at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. The plant was also manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and workers at the factory mistakenly mixed the ingredients. As a result 15 million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, which has been given FDA approval, had to be destroyed. Johnson & Johnson will now assume full responsibility for the production of its vaccine at the plant. The pharmaceutical giant, which has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the US by the end of May, said it will deploy additional staff at the Baltimore plant.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

    Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said. Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner in Miami

    With the Big Three absent at the Miami Open, and tennis' next generation scrambling to fill the void, it was Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who made a breakthrough. The 24-year-old Hurkacz won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday. The matchup in the final was a surprise even though Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, as did reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • Ilhan Omar at odds with Stacey Abrams over Georgia All-Star Game boycott

    Omar backs MLB’s move to relocate game while Abrams says she fears families will be ‘hurt by lost events and jobs’ Interview: Park Cannon on the Georgia voting law Congresswoman Ilhan Omar holds a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 31 March. Photograph: Nikolas Liepins/REX/Shutterstock The Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar has backed Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia over a restrictive new voting law. But in doing so she placed herself at odds with another leading progressive, the voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams. Abrams, who suffered a narrow defeat in the Georgia gubernatorial race in 2018, commended the MLB’s decision on Friday but said she was disappointed the game was being relocated. “I respect boycotts,” she said, “although I don’t want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs. Georgians targeted by voter suppression will be hurt as opportunities go to other states. We should not abandon the victims of [Republican] malice and lies – we must stand together.” On Saturday the PGA Tour and the PGA of America made similar arguments when they said they would not move events scheduled for Georgia this summer. The Masters, perhaps the biggest event in golf, begins in Augusta, Georgia this week. Many observers question the accepted wisdom that big sporting events bring economic benefits but on Sunday, on CNN’s State of the Union, Omar was asked if she agreed with Abrams. “We know that boycotts have allowed for justice to be delivered in many spaces,” Omar said. “The civil rights movement was rooted in boycotts. We know that apartheid ended in South Africa because of boycotts. “And so our hope is that this boycott will result in changes in the law because we understand that when you restrict people’s ability to vote, you create a democracy that isn’t fully functioning for all of us, and if we are to continue to be beacon of hope for all democracies around the world we must stand our ground.” Conservatives have protested the MLB decision to take the All-Star Game away from Georgia. On Friday, Trump told supporters they should “boycott baseball” in return. Among other measures, the Georgia law applies restrictions to early and mail-in voting, measures likely to affect minority participation. Republicans have countered Democratic protests by saying the law merely seeks to avoid electoral fraud, which Donald Trump claimed was rampant in his defeat by Joe Biden in Georgia and elsewhere – a lie repeatedly laughed out of court. Omar was asked if other states which do not even allow early or mail-in voting should examine their own laws. “They certainly should,” she said. “I mean, Minnesota is not No1 in voter turnout and participation because we are special, even though we are. It’s because we have made voting accessible for people. And it is really important that every single state, we examine their voting laws and make sure that voting is accessible to everyone.” Omar also referred to pending federal legislation which seeks to counter moves by Republican-led states. The For the People Act, technically known as HR1, has passed the House but seems unlikely to pass the 50-50 Senate unless Democrats reform or abolish the filibuster, under which bills must attract 60 votes to pass. “It’s also going to be really important for us to continue to push HR1,” Omar said, “which makes [voting] accessible nationwide and strengthens our democracy.”

  • Prince's arrest lays bare rifts at heart of Jordan's model royal family

    With no competing bloodlines or public rivalries, Jordan’s royal family have traditionally avoided the high-profile arrests, purges and coups seen in other monarchies in the Middle East. It is part of the regime's carefully-cultivated reputation as a Western-allied bastion of stability in a region often marked by chaos. But the house arrest of Prince Hamzah, and the detention of another junior member of the royal family and multiple other high-profile figures has dramatically pushed previously private rifts into the public eye. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” tweeted Hamzah’s American born mother, Queen Noor, on Sunday morning. While the Jordanian government denied that Hamzah had been arrested, a video shared with the BBC by his lawyer showed the prince saying he is “not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in — or on social media relating to visits that I had made — there had been criticism of the government or the king.”

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • Atlanta Mayor says the MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia 'is likely the first of many dominoes to fall' in pushback against new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the decision to move the All-Star Game and MLB Draft was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • Woman shot to death at southwest Houston intersection

    Police say the woman was shot multiple times at an intersection on Sunday afternoon and that a suspect has not yet been arrested.