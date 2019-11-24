Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Michael Bloomberg officially declares he is entering 2020 presidential race

After much speculation, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Sunday that he is entering the 2020 Democratic primary race. "I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America," Bloomberg declared in a statement. As a late entry in a crowded field, Bloomberg, 77, hopes his wealth – which Forbes estimates at more than $50 billion – will give him the resources to overcome any disadvantage he might suffer from missing the first five debates and his rivals' months-long head start on the campaign trail. Bloomberg is a moderate who returned to the Democratic Party only last year after becoming a Republican in 2001 ahead of his first mayoral bid.

Hong Kong elections: Pro-democracy protesters win big in early returns

Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong won big gains in district council elections Sunday following months of tumultuous, pro-democracy protests that have swept across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. With returns in for about half the seats, pro-democracy candidates already had won more than 200 seats, more than their total four years ago. Pro-establishment candidates had won 28. A government show of force Sunday, in the form of thousands of riot police providing security at every polling site, apparently did not intimidate voters. Many remained at the sites after polls closed, warily watching officials count the votes. Pro-democracy activist Tommy Cheung and student activist Lester Shum were among the early winners.

Election workers empty a ballot box to count votes at a polling station in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized, then released

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Friday night to treat a possible infection after going to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington earlier in the day with chills and a high temperature. The four-time cancer survivor was released Sunday and is "doing well," a court spokeswoman said. Her condition improved after she was treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids, the court's press office said Saturday night. Ginsburg, 86, has said she will stay on the bench "as long as I'm healthy and mentally agile" and in 2018 said she hoped to be on the court another five years.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures while introduced during the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley, Oct. 21, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif.

'Frozen 2' dazzles at box office with $127M opening

Six years after "Frozen" kicked up a pop-culture blizzard, the sequel to Elsa, Anna and Olaf's adventures snowed in the box office with an estimated $127 million debut domestically and $350 million worldwide. It's the highest-grossing weekend ever for any animated film globally. The first "Frozen" opened over Thanksgiving, earning $93 million in five days and $67 million for the three-day weekend. "Frozen 2" reviews and audience reaction have been good but not as strong as those for the first "Frozen." Time will tell if the sequel can match the nearly $1.3 billion mark of the original.

"Frozen 2" features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.