Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Memphis police 'permanently deactivate' unit involved in Tyre Nichols' death

The Memphis Police Department on Saturday announced it will "permanently deactivate" its specialized SCORPION unit after officers in the unit were fired and face charges in the death of Tyre Nichols, according to a statement from Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis. Video footage was released Friday showing the brutal beating of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. Police struck Tyre Nichols at least 13 times, kicking his face, side and head, punching his head and chest, and striking him with a baton. The five officers charged in Nichols' death are members of SCORPION, or Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, the department confirmed.

Tiana Bridges participates in a demonstration Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee, protesting the police killing of Tyre Nichols.

Three dead, four injured in latest mass shooting in California

Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass shooting in California this month. Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department said earlier Saturday that the three people killed were inside a vehicle.

NFL playoffs: Super Bowl matchup to be set Sunday

Two NFL teams on Sunday will claim conference championships and berths in the Super Bowl. In the NFC, Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles must defend home turf against the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of two of the league's most complete teams. The AFC championship game will be a rematch of last season's as Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals travel to Kansas City for a matchup against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs. Kansas City hosts the conference title game for an NFL record fifth consecutive season, but the Chief have also lost to the Bengals in their last three meetings. Attention will also be on Mahomes' health, after the star QB suffered a high ankle sprain in last week's win. Live updates from the NFL conference championship games.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs during the first half of the NFC championship game.

Winter storm warnings work their way across the country

Another winter storm is working its way across the United States, forecast to bring snow and freezing temperatures across the Midwest in the coming days, with snowflakes even reaching the East Coast. The storm initially brought snow to western and central Montana and parts of Wyoming before extending into the Northern Plains. Some areas are expecting up to 2 feet of snow, and parts of Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota are under a wind chill advisory this weekend. Wind chills could drop to 39 degrees below zero, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota said. More weather updates here.

People walk in the snow as Chicago's famed L train moves along Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in downtown Chicago.

Djokovic wins Australian Open, ties men's record with 22nd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday night. His 22 major championships – which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and two from the French Open – are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis. The 35-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Government restrictions have eased since, and he was able to get a visa this time despite still not having gotten the shots.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

'We're here': Donald Trump hits the campaign trail again

Donald Trump resumed public campaigning Saturday with renewed attacks on long-standing targets: President Joe Biden, the 2020 election, federal and state prosecutors, and a lengthening list of Republican opponents. “We will do it again,” Trump told supporters while introducing his “South Carolina Leadership Team” during an event at the statehouse in downtown Columbia, capping a day-long trip that also took him to New Hampshire; both states hold early primaries in the 2024 presidential election. The trip comes after more than two months of political turmoil for Trump following his mid-November announcement of a 2024 campaign. A rising number of Republicans say the former president cannot win next year and the party should look for another standard-bearer.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee 2023 annual meeting, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Salem, N.H.

