Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

6 dead, dozens wounded in shooting at July 4th parade near Chicago

Six people were killed and 24 wounded as gunfire and chaos shattered a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, and a manhunt was underway for the killer. Authorities described the shooter as a white male with dark hair, 18 to 20 years old, and warned residents to shelter in place. Video from the scene shows scores of people running for cover as music continues to play minutes after the event began at 10 a.m. local time. This is a developing story. Here's the latest.

Photos show investigation, aftermath of Fourth of July parade shooting.

What is Highland Park? Affluent Chicago suburb is known for films, family community.

Law enforcement officers walk around a crime scene after a shooting at a parade on July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill.

Akron police release footage of Jayland Walker being shot up to 60 times

Authorities released video Sunday of the death of motorist Jayland Walker in a hail of bullets minutes after he fled a traffic stop last week, according to police in Akron, Ohio. The eight officers directly involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, and the city canceled its four-day Fourth of July festival as stunned residents and city leaders await the results of an investigation into Walker's death. Police bodycam footage shows officers converging on Walker's silver Buick at the end of a car chase. Walker exited the car in a ski mask, and Police Chief Steve Mylett said he apparently reached toward his waist during a foot chase and briefly turned toward officers, who fired. Mylett said the medical examiner found about 60 wounds on Walker's body, although the exact number of shots fired has not been determined.

Akron police shooting: What we know about Jayland Walker's death.

'He was outgunned, outmanned': Akron leaders condemn shooting.

Javon Williams, 13, is comforted as he speaks during a march and rally for Jayland Walker. Javon had just viewed video released by police detailing the shooting death of Walker, who was unarmed when Akron, Ohio, police killed him in a hail of bullets after a car and foot chase.

Real quick

Story continues

Uvalde school police chief resigns from City Council

Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde, Texas, school district’s police chief, stepped down from the City Council weeks after being sworn in, following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. He was elected to the District 3 council position May 7 and was sworn in May 31, a week after the massacre. Arredondo has been on administrative leave from the school district since June 22. Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told a state Senate hearing last month that Arredondo – the on-site commander – made “terrible decisions” as the massacre unfolded May 24 and that the police response was an “abject failure.”

Uvalde one month later: Moments of silence, yet so much left to say.

Department of Justice outlines broad inquiry into Uvalde school shooting response.

A memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, honors the 19 children and two teachers slain in a shooting massacre May 24.

Fourth of July holiday weekend brings flight delays, cancellations

Flight delays and cancellations have become all too common this summer as air transportation struggles to get back to normal after the pandemic-era slump – and this holiday weekend was no exception. On Sunday, 4,709 U.S. flights were delayed, and 1,776 were canceled, according to FlightAware. On Friday, more than 7,860 U.S. delays and more than 580 cancellations were reported. U.S. airports experienced the largest crowds since before the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 2.49 million passengers went through security checkpoints Friday.

Travelers gather in the Delta terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on June 30. Flight cancellations and delays increased before the busy Fourth of July travel weekend amid airline staffing shortages.

Russia claims control of last major city in Ukraine's Luhansk region

Russia claimed Sunday to have overwhelmed the last major city in Ukraine's Luhansk province as it continues its assault on the battered nation's eastern Donbas region. Ukraine's General Staff of the military reported that its forces withdrew from Lysychansk, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the fight for the city was not over. Also Sunday, two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, said.

Usage of older missiles evidence Russian military lacks 'accurate modern weapons'.

Joey Chestnut wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for 15th time in 16 years

An American tradition returned to its roots Monday. Joey Chestnut dramatically entered Monday's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on crutches. But after another stirring performance before the Coney Island crowd, Chestnut had enough fans ready to carry him off the stage he dominated – once again. Chestnut's ruptured tendon injury combined with a series of personal setbacks didn't deter the 38-year-old champion, who devoured 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes at the annual event. Despite falling short of his record of 76 dogs eaten last year, Chestnut put on another clinic to claim the Mustard Belt, out-eating second-place finisher Geoffrey Esper (47½ hot dogs). Chestnut, who goes by "Jaws," has won seven in a row and 15 of the past 16 hot dog eating contests since taking down six-time defending champion Takeru Kobayashi in 2007. His only loss was in 2015 to Matt Stonie.

Joey Chestnut wins the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

​​​​Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here or text messages here!

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highland Park shooting, Jayland Walker video, 4th of July: Biggest news you missed