Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Republican lawmakers stepped up pressure Sunday on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to allow them to call Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, to testify in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. The GOP lawmakers said if the Intelligence Committee's Democrats block the committee's minority choices of witnesses, it would cast further doubt on the fairness of the inquiry's process. On Saturday, the Intelligence Committee's ranking Republican, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., had submitted a list of witnesses he wished to see called in the inquiry's open hearings, which are scheduled to begin this week. The list included Hunter Biden, two people related to an unsubstantiated theory that Ukraine was behind 2016 election interference, and the whistleblower.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter at a basketball game in Washington in 2010.

Father of Atatiana Jefferson dies of heart attack

The father of Atatiana Jefferson, the black woman who was fatally shot by a white Fort Worth police officer in her home while she played video games with her 8-year-old nephew, died of a heart attack Saturday, a spokesman said. Marquis Jefferson, 59, died at Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas, spokesman Bruce Carter told USA TODAY. Aaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson while responding to a neighbor's call that her door was open late at night. Dean was charged with murder after resigning from the force. Following his daughter’s death, Marquis Jefferson sought a temporary restraining order to gain control over the funeral arrangements from his daughter’s aunt. A deal was eventually reached and the funeral was rescheduled.

LSU is on top of the college football world

"This is our house now," LSU coach Ed Orgeron told his team after taking down Alabama on Saturday. The biggest game of the college football season did not disappoint. Quarterback Joe Burrow led LSU past Alabama on the road 46-41, cementing his Heisman case. President Trump was in attendance, and during the first quarter he was met overwhelmingly with cheers. LSU’s win marks a changing of the Tide in the SEC. Alabama’s loss proves it doesn’t deserve a Playoff spot, but the win vaulted LSU into the top spot in the latest Amway Coaches Poll.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with his players after defeating Alabama 46-41 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Nation braces for record-breaking temperatures, snow and ice as cold front moves in

A wide swath of the nation is bracing for an early season blast of cold, wintry weather that could smash records from New Mexico to New Jersey and bring more than a foot of snow to parts of Michigan. High temperatures on Monday may be stuck in the teens and 20s in the Midwest and around the Great Lakes. It could be the coldest Veterans Day on record in Chicago and Minneapolis, according to the Weather Channel. Parts of Michigan could see up to a foot of snow by Monday morning, the weather service in Marquette warned. According to the National Weather Service, 148 daily record lows are currently forecast to be broken, tied, or come within 1 degree between Tuesday and Thursday this week. Additionally, record lows are expected across the South and Midwest on Tuesday, when parts of Texas could drop to 16 degrees. Cities in Texas and Louisiana are predicted to reach highs in the mid-40s, breaking long-standing records.