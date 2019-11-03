Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Firefighter Giannis Giagos battles the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. According to Ventura County Fire Department, the blaze has scorched more than 8,000 acres and destroyed at least two structures. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ORG XMIT: CANB102

'No more': Trump says he'll cut off federal funds to fight California wildfires

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he wants to cut off federal funds to fight wildfires raging across California, saying that Gov. Gavin Newsom should "get his act together" and properly manage the state's forests. Trump, in a series of tweets, lauded the efforts of firefighters but accused Newsom of catering to environmentalists instead of focusing on fire deterrence. Newsom's reply: "You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation." The comments came as state officials reported that a fire burning through 15 square miles outside of Los Angeles was 50% contained on Sunday but still threatened 2,500 homes and buildings, authorities said. All evacuations orders were lifted, the Cal Fires San Luis Obispo unit said. Fires have swept across the state in recent weeks, fueled by drought-stricken brush, low humidity and high winds.

This time, Southern California was prepared for wildfires. Here's how countless homes were saved.

Maria Fire broke out minutes after utility company re-energized a high-voltage power line.

The Maria Fire broke out late October 31 in Ventura County, threatening two small agricultural towns nearby and forcing the evacuation of more than 7,000 people as it raged across 5,000 acres, according to Ventura County fire department.

Whistleblower in Trump impeachment inquiry willing to answer GOP's written questions

An attorney for the whistleblower who helped spark an impeachment inquiry into Trump said Sunday that his client would be willing to answer written questions from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee without going through Democratic Chairman Adam Schiff. Attorney Mark Zaid said in a series of tweets that he informed the committee's ranking Republican, Rep. Devin Nunes, on Saturday that his client would answer written questions under oath without revealing the whistleblower's identity. Trump and his supporters in Congress have insisted that the impeachment process has been unfair. One of their primary complaints has been the whistleblower's anonymity, along with the closed-door testimony and the inability of Trump's attorneys to cross-examine witnesses. Zaid decried Republican efforts to identify his client "which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family."

Mongolian Groom becomes the 37th horse to die at Santa Anita since December

Vino Risso won the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park, but the horse race was marred by yet another death. Mongolian Groom, a 4-year-old gelding, was euthanized after injuring a hind leg down the stretch, making it the 37th horse death at the track since December. It’s a death that will haunt horse racing and marked a catastrophic ending to an otherwise incident-free Breeders’ Cup at the embattled racetrack. Taxes and subsidies keep the horse racing industry alive, yet a USA TODAY Network investigation found that thousands of horses are dying gruesome deaths on the track.

Horses go from racetracks to slaughterhouses: "It's just a job to me."

Mongolian Groom was taken to equine hospital on the grounds after suffering a serious injury to his leg during the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race at Santa Anita Park, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Arcadia, Calif.

Airbnb bans 'party houses' after 5 die in Halloween party shooting at home rental

Airbnb Inc. is banning "party houses" after five people were killed and several were wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party at a California home rental. "We are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda," CEO Brian Chesky announced Saturday. Chesky said the company would be expanding manual screening of high-risk reservations, creating a dedicated “party house” rapid response team and taking immediate action against users who violate guest policies. According to the sheriff's office, more than 100 party-goers from throughout the Bay Area attended the "Airbnb Mansion" party. Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene, and two later died of injuries at the hospital.