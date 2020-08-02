Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

'Welcome back to planet Earth'

After a roughly two-month stay on the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley returned home Sunday in a history-making SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The spacecraft made a safe splashdown off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, the first NASA splashdown in 45 years. The mission was a demonstration flight of SpaceX's crewed Dragon spacecraft, and the return leg of the trip marked the final stage in the more than 60-day flight to the International Space Station. The mission marked the first time in nearly a decade that NASA astronauts launched from U.S. soil to the ISS. "On behalf of the SpaceX and NASA teams, welcome back to planet Earth," a mission manager at SpaceX's headquarters in California said.

In this screen grab from NASA TV, SpaceX 's Crew Dragon capsule spacecraft just before it splashes down in to the water after completing NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard, August 2, 2020 off the coast of Pensacola, Florida in the Gulf of Mexico. More

Tropical Storm Isaias skirts Florida, aims for Carolinas

Bands of rain from Isaias soaked portions of Florida’s east coast and wind gusts of more than 70 mph were reported Sunday as the powerful tropical storm swirled just offshore, strengthening a bit in mid-afternoon but presenting less of a threat than initially feared. Isaias is no longer forecast to regain hurricane strength, the National Hurricane Center said, meaning Florida will avoid the troubling scenario of grappling with the damage from a hurricane while in the midst of being pounded by the coronavirus pandemic. Still, Isaias is forecast to move north toward the Carolinas and potentially make landfall there Monday night, causing high winds and potentially dangerous storm surge, the National Weather Service said.

Waves driven by Tropical Storm Isaias crash over the jetty on the north side of the Palm Beach Inlet in Palm Beach Shores Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. More

GOP, Dems deadlocked in COVID-19 relief negotiations

The White House and Congressional Democrats blamed each other Sunday for the current deadlock in the deliberations over a new stimulus deal to combat the impacts of the coronavirus. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained steadfast in her desire to pass a larger bill and not take a piecemeal approach suggested by Republicans and the White House, such as a short-term extension of the unemployment benefit. The group has spent days trying to reconcile priorities for what would be a fifth round of stimulus funding. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are set to continue talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday.

Apple Fire rages in Southern California

More than a thousand Southern California firefighters and multiple aircraft were working Sunday to battle the Apple Fire near Beaumont, which has spread to more than 20,000 acres, or 32 square miles, and sent smoke drifting to Arizona. It continues to threaten thousands of homes in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The massive blaze, which began Friday evening as two smaller fires that eventually merged, continued to grow over the weekend — fed by low humidity, a slight breeze, thick vegetation and triple-digit temperatures.

About 7,800 people from 2,600 residences have been ordered to evacuate, officials said late Saturday. No injuries have been reported. Fire officials say a cause remains under investigation.