Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Stunned residents in Iowa were reaching out to friends and neighbors Sunday after at least seven people, including two children under 5 years old, were killed when a powerful tornado raced through the state. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County following a series of confirmed tornadoes in Iowa triggered by a swath of severe weather that slammed much of the Midwest. "Our hearts ache during this time, but I know Iowans will step up and come together to help in this time of need,” Reynolds said. More than 100,000 homes and businesses across Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana and Iowa were dark at the peak of the storm. Des Moines International Airport halted flights and protected travelers in tornado shelters under the airport

People remove belongings from their home after a tornado in Winterset, Iowa, on March 5.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine

Over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine into neighboring nations, the U.N. refugee agency said, making it the worst such crisis in Europe since World War II. The Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland said 922,400 people had crossed its border alone since fighting began 11 days ago. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Moldova to discuss security and humanitarian assistance for the refugees, said officials have seen "very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians" that could constitute war crimes. Blinken said the U.S. is investigating and documenting the reported attacks to determine whether war crimes are being committed. As Russia battered a string of Ukraine's southern cities, throttling evacuation efforts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for a no-fly zone over his country continued to draw no support. NATO countries have ruled out policing a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as "participation'' in the armed conflict.

Ukrainian couple married the day Russia invaded. Now they've joined the war.

Ukrainian servicemen carry a baby stroller after crossing the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022.

National average price of gas tops $4 a gallon — the highest in over a decade

The national average price for gas has topped $4 a gallon for the first time in over a decade as gas costs continue to soar in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As of Sunday afternoon, the national average of a regular gallon of gas is $4.009, according to the American Automobile Association. That's up 8 cents from Saturday and up 40 cents from last week. The national record average for is $4.11 on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. But Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings app GasBuddy, said in a tweet on Sunday the national average could reach up to $4.10 by Tuesday, adding to the possibility the all-time record is broken by the end of the week. GasBuddy's 2022 gasoline forecast predicts the average price of gas will reach $4.25 by May, and it will remain over $4 likely until November.

Prices for gas and diesel fuel, over $5 a gallon, are displayed at a petrol station in Los Angeles, California on March 4, 2022.

WNBA star Brittney Griner detained in Russia on drug charges

USA Basketball and the Phoenix Mercury say they are monitoring the situation as WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner faces drug smuggling charges after she was taken into custody in Moscow. The Russian Federal Customs Service says Griner was carrying vaping equipment with cannabis oil cartridges and could face up to 10 years in prison. "Her mental and physical health remain our primary concern," Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said. Griner's detainment comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine and the increasing diplomatic strain between the United States and Russia.

Brittney Griner represents everything Putin despises. We should all be worried for her safety | Opinion

Brittney Griner (15) handles the ball against Serbia center Tina Krajisnik (33) in the women's basketball semifinal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Saitama Super Arena.

North Carolina upsets Duke, plays ultimate villain by spoiling Mike Krzyzewski's final home game

North Carolina spoiled Mike Krzyzewski's farewell to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The visiting Tar Heels stunned archrival Duke in the final home game of Coach K's 42-season career, beating the Blue Devils 94-81 on Saturday. Although there wasn't a victory, Krzyzewski's over-the-top sendoff included the presence of dozens of former Duke players, who honored Coach K before the game. After the game, Krzyzewski apologized to fans for the loss: "Today was unacceptable. ... The season isn't over." The Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) head to next week's ACC Tournament and are likely to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Can Duke send off Coach K with the sixth national championship of his Hall of Fame career?

Duke assistant coach Chris Carrawell refused to shake hands with UNC coach Hubert Davis

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski (center) gestures to the crowd as they cheer prior to a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 5.

