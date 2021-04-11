Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·6 min read
'We are done dying'

The NAACP, along with Virginia's attorney general and a congressman are expressing outrage at the actions of police officers who pointed weapons, pepper-sprayed and threatened a Black and Latino military officer in December during a traffic stop that was caught on video. Army Lt. Caron Nazario filed a $1 million lawsuit against the officers, saying that his constitutional rights were violated, and in recent days, video from the officers' body cameras and Nazario's cellphone has gone viral. The local NAACP said it is launching an investigation into the Windsor Police Department, where the officers work. "Please know this will not go unaddressed," the group said. "We are done dying. We will not stand silently while another African American's civil rights are violated."

  • Virginia cops pepper-sprayed and pointed their weapons at a Black and Latino Army officer who had his hands raised during a December traffic stop, video shows.

US vows to be leader in global vaccinations

If Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has his way, the United States will be "the world leader on helping to make sure the entire world gets vaccinated," saying on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that China failed to share information and provide access to international public health experts in the early stages of the pandemic, which fueled the global crisis. "I think China knows that in the early stages of COVID, it didn't do what it needed to do," Blinken said. "And one result of that failure is that the (virus) got out of hand faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise." Blinken said the World Health Organization must be strengthened and reformed, and that "China has to play a part in that."

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 31 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 561,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 135.5 million cases and more than 2.93 million deaths.

US has commitment to Israel, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin says

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declared an “enduring and ironclad” American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administration’s efforts to revive nuclear negotiations with Israel’s archenemy, Iran. Austin’s first talks in Israel since he became Pentagon chief in January come as the United States seeks to leverage Middle East diplomatic progress made by the Trump administration, which brokered a deal normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab states. After meeting with Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv, Austin said he had reaffirmed “our commitment to Israel is enduring and ironclad.” Austin made no mention of Iran.

Real quick

Boehner: Trump 'abused' his loyalists by lying to them

In an exclusive interview with USA TODAY ahead of his book release, "On the House: A Washington Memoir," former House Speaker John Boehner says Donald Trump "abused" his loyalists by lying to them. "He stepped all over their loyalty to him by continuing to say things that just weren't true," Boehner said. The memoir, published Tuesday, describes Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as "Lucifer in the flesh." Freedom Caucus members as "political terrorists" and "far-right knuckleheads." He also depicts Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as smart and strategic but also someone who "holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox closed so tightly that whenever one of them seeps out, bystanders are struck silent." "I wasn't going to write some typical Washington walk," he told USA TODAY, in an extraordinary rebuke of the current-day GOP.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Speaker Boehner says Matt Gaetz should resign if indicted — or be expelled.

Prince Philip's death left 'a huge void' in the Queen's life

The death of Prince Philip has left a "huge void" in Queen Elizabeth II's life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday. "We've lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation," he said. "And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who's feeling it probably more than everybody else." His younger brother, Prince Edward, called Philip's death a "dreadful shock" but said the 94-year-old queen was "bearing up." Edward's wife, Sophie, said the monarch was "thinking of others before herself." Philip’s funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle in a family service that will be closed to the public, according to Buckingham Palace.

Health alert issued for 211,000 pounds of ground turkey

Check your freezer: A public health alert has been issued for approximately 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products potentially linked to salmonella hadar illness. The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert Saturday night, warning that since the products were shipped to stores nationwide with "use by/freeze/sell by" dates in January, the affected turkey could be lurking in freezers nationwide. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the alert said.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia police lawsuit, Prince Philip: Weekend's biggest news

