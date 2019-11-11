Here's What bioMérieux S.A.'s (EPA:BIM) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at bioMérieux S.A.'s (EPA:BIM) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. bioMérieux has a price to earnings ratio of 33.49, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.0%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for bioMérieux:

P/E of 33.49 = €74.70 ÷ €2.23 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does bioMérieux's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below bioMérieux has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the medical equipment industry, which is 35.6.

Its P/E ratio suggests that bioMérieux shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if bioMérieux actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

bioMérieux's earnings per share fell by 3.2% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 14% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

bioMérieux's Balance Sheet

bioMérieux's net debt is 3.3% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On bioMérieux's P/E Ratio

bioMérieux's P/E is 33.5 which is above average (18.1) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.