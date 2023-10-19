Here's what Boulder County book lovers are reading

Oct. 19—Boulder

"Making It So," by Patrick Stewart

"Fourth Wing," by Rebecca Yarros

"Starling House," by Alix E. Harrow

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods," by Rick Riordan

"Take the Lead," by Sasha Digiulian

"The Creative Act," by Rick Rubin

"Killers of the Flower Moon," by David Grann

"Trust," by Hernan Diaz

"Democracy Awakening," by Heather Cox Richardson

"The Psilocybin Handbook for Women," by Jennifer Chesak

"Tom Lake," by Ann Patchett

"Earthdivers Vol 1: Kill Columbus," by Stephen Graham Jones

"A Court of Thorns and Roses," by Sarah J. Maas

"Circe," by Madeline Miller

"The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store," by James Mcbride

"The Alchemist," by Paulo Coelho

"The Body Keeps the Score," by Bessel Van Der Kolk

"Proud Mouse," by Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel

"Lessons in Chemistry," by Bonnie Garmus

"Elon Musk," by Walter Isaacson

— Boulder Book Store

Longmont

"Longmire Defense," by Craig Johnson

"River We Remember," by William Kent Krueger

"Colorado Atlas," by Delorme

"Haunted Longmont," by Richard Estep

"Holly," by Stephen King

"Peekaboo Pumpkin," by Camilla Reid

"Covenant of Water," by Abraham Verghese

"Lessons in Chemistry," by Bonnie Garmus

"2024 Easy To Read Road Atlas," by Rand McNally

"Baby Dragon Finger Puppet Book," by Victoria Ying

"American Prometheus," by Kai Bird

"Long Way to a Small Empty Planet," by Becky Chambers

"C is for Colorado," by Christin Farley

"Demon Copperhead," by Barbara Kingsolver

"A Court of Mist and Fury," by Sarah J. Maas

"Blood Meridian," by Cormac McCarthy

"Beginner's Guide to the End," by B. J. Miller

"Last Devil To Die," by Richard Osman

"Go As A River," by Shelley Read

"Radical Acceptance," by Tara Brach

"The Alchemist," by Paulo Coelho

"Becoming Supernatural," by Joe Dispenza

— Barbed Wire Books