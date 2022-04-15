Here's What Bowen Coking Coal Limited's (ASX:BCB) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of AU$509m, Bowen Coking Coal is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Bowen Coking Coal.

View our latest analysis for Bowen Coking Coal

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bowen Coking Coal?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Bowen Coking Coal already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bowen Coking Coal's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It looks like hedge funds own 6.3% of Bowen Coking Coal shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Matthew Latimore is currently the largest shareholder, with 11% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Bowen Coking Coal

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Bowen Coking Coal Limited. Insiders own AU$100m worth of shares in the AU$509m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 44% stake in Bowen Coking Coal. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 24%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Bowen Coking Coal better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Bowen Coking Coal (3 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst sees shift in Biden's additional military aid to Ukraine

    STORY: John Spencer, a retired U.S. Army major and expert on urban warfare at the Madison Policy Forum think tank, said he was excited to see that the United States was sending artillery and artillery rounds.“In this phase, I think it is a shift in policy, say, absolutely we recognize that Ukraine needs the ability to fight Russia in the open and prevent basically their loss in Eastern Ukraine, right?... I think this is a shift in policy and recognizing the tools that are needed -- that's different, for sure,” he told Reuters.The new security assistance package, according to the Defense Department, includes 11 Mi-17 helicopters that had been earmarked for Afghanistan before the U.S.-backed government collapsed and 18 155mm howitzers, along with counter-artillery radars and 200 armored personnel carriers.“A Howitzer is a very large artillery round that when it impacts, it can really hurt a military formation even inside of a tank...And that's what Ukrainians need at this moment. They need to destroy the Russian convoys before they even get to the cities or near to locations they want to take,” Spencer said.This was the first time howitzers have been provided to Ukraine by the United States.

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

    Passive income can mean different things to different people, including the folks at the IRS, which has a whole set of rules about income derived from businesses in which you don't materially participate. For our purposes here, we'll consider passive income to be that income you get from investing in assets that generate cash flow simply because you put money into them. The stock market is a great place to do just that, and there's no shortage of dividend-paying stocks to choose from.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. adopted a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids, taking steps to thwart billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private and attempt to make it a bastion of free speech.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesTwitter Is Weighing a Poison Pill Defense to Th

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder and says he's 'not sure' his takeover bid will be successful

    The billionaire is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder after Vanguard Group swooped in to snap up a 10.3% stake, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are a great starting point if you're looking for long-term winners to build a portfolio around. These companies are S&P 500 members that have paid and raised their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • Get Paid a 5% Dividend Yield With This Orange Grower

    The next time you're about to start your day by heading to the fridge and pouring yourself a nice cold glass of orange juice, just think about how much more refreshing it could be if you knew you were also being paid a 5% dividend annually by one of America's top orange growers. Alico pays investors a dividend that yields in excess of 5%, which is juicy in today's market. What I really like about this high payout is that sometimes high dividend yields are the product of a stock falling heavily and the yield increasing that way.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Unbelievably Cheap Right Now

    Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Inflation-Hedging Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years.

    In a market filled with volatility and uncertainty like the one we are currently in, it's never a bad idea to look for strong dividend stocks that can pay reliable passive income. With the consumer price index, a measure of the prices of goods and services that Americans use every day, having risen 8.5% year over year in March, inflation is surging. Three stocks that do this are the real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR); the popular food brand General Mills (NYSE: GIS); and America's second-largest bank by assets, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

  • The crypto market has something called a ‘fear and greed index’ and it’s getting ugly

    The crypto “fear and greed index” has dropped from a “greed” reading of 60/100 in late March to an “extreme fear” reading of just 22/100 this week.

  • Twitter Activates ‘Poison Pill’ to Thwart Musk Hostile Takeover Attempt

    Twitter is activating a "poison pill" strategy to thwart the hostile takeover attempt by Tesla CEO and tech titan Elon Musk.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • 5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These stocks have stood the test of time and are poised to keep generating returns for long-term investors.

  • Amazon CEO says Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter is 'very interesting,' but he doesn't know if Musk will end up owning the company

    When asked if Amazon would ever attempt to buy Twitter, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said "It sounds like somebody else is going to own Twitter."

  • Peloton investor sticks the boot into co-founder and ex-CEO over ‘destroying $40 billion of shareholder wealth in less than a year’

    Blackwells Capital reiterated a plea to sell the company and decried its performance under new chief executive officer Barry McCarthy.

  • Twitter board adopts poison-pill defense to block Elon Musk takeover

    Twitter moved Friday to block tech baron Elon Musk's proposed takeover of the social media company, adopting a strategy known as a "poison pill" that's often