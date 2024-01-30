Here's how Braintree will be celebrating the Lunar New Year

BRAINTREE − The town will ring in the Year of the Dragon at its second annual celebration of the Lunar New Year from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Braintree High School gym.

The event is sponsored by the Chinese American Association of Braintree and the high school's Asian Student Association.

Justine Huang, the president of the Chinese American Association, said last year's inaugural celebration at town hall was so popular it needed to be moved to a larger venue this year.

The event generated "overwhelming excitement," she said.

The Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 10 this year, is the first day of the new year based on the lunar calendar. Huang said it is one of the most important holidays in Asian culture, and is celebrated with large family gatherings, gift-giving, symbolic foods and festive decorations. The focus is on bringing good luck for the new year and celebrating the imminent arrival of spring.

Music, games, food and more at Lunar New York festival

The event will feature a traditional lion dance ceremony, music, games, food, a marketplace and other performances.

Admission is free. The first 200 visitors will receive a gift.

Huang said festivals like this are a way of "letting our youth know their heritage."

The 2020 U.S. census found that 19.7% of the town's 38,587 residents are Asian. That's a nearly 43% increase since the 2010 federal census.

