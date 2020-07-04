Here's What Briscoe Group Limited's (NZSE:BGP) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of NZ$704m, Briscoe Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Briscoe Group.

View our latest analysis for Briscoe Group

NZSE:BGP Ownership Breakdown July 4th 2020 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Briscoe Group?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Briscoe Group's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

NZSE:BGP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 4th 2020 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Briscoe Group. With a 77% stake, CEO Rodney Duke is the largest shareholder. This implies that they possess majority interests and have significant control over the company. Investors usually consider it a good sign when the company leadership has such a significant stake, as this is widely perceived to increase the chance that the management will act in the best interests of the company. The second and third largest shareholders are Gerald Harvey and Harvey Norman Properties (NZ) Ltd, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 2.4%.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.