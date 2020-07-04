Here's What Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation's (NYSE:BIPC) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

A look at the shareholders of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Brookfield Infrastructure isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$2.1b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Brookfield Infrastructure.

Check out our latest analysis for Brookfield Infrastructure

NYSE:BIPC Ownership Breakdown July 4th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Brookfield Infrastructure?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Brookfield Infrastructure does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Brookfield Infrastructure's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:BIPC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 4th 2020 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Brookfield Infrastructure. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 30% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.