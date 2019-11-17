Here's What BW Offshore Limited's (OB:BWO) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to BW Offshore Limited's (OB:BWO), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, BW Offshore's P/E ratio is 17.69. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying NOK17.69 for every NOK1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate BW Offshore's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for BW Offshore:

P/E of 17.69 = NOK7.43 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ NOK0.42 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each NOK1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does BW Offshore's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.2) for companies in the energy services industry is roughly the same as BW Offshore's P/E.

BW Offshore's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if BW Offshore actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's nice to see that BW Offshore grew EPS by a stonking 34% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 49% a year, over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

BW Offshore's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 76% of BW Offshore's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On BW Offshore's P/E Ratio

BW Offshore trades on a P/E ratio of 17.7, which is above its market average of 13.1. Its meaningful level of debt should warrant a lower P/E ratio, but the fast EPS growth is a positive. So despite the debt it is, perhaps, not unreasonable to see a high P/E ratio.