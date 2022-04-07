Here's What Cadence Design Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Cadence Design Systems has a market capitalization of US$45b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cadence Design Systems.

View our latest analysis for Cadence Design Systems

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cadence Design Systems?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Cadence Design Systems already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cadence Design Systems, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Cadence Design Systems. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 11% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 15 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Cadence Design Systems

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc.. It is a very large company, and board members collectively own US$589m worth of shares (at current prices). we sometimes take an interest in whether they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Cadence Design Systems. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow, for free.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • What You Need To Know About EVgo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVGO) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of EVgo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVGO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a...

  • The tax breaks backing Plug Power's new $93 million factory

    Plug Power Inc. is seeking millions of dollars in tax exemptions and other financial assistance to offset its big investment at the Vista Technology Campus. The requests, which are pending before the Albany County Industrial Development Agency, are separate from the millions of dollars in tax exemptions that have been awarded to an LLC controlled by Joe Nicolla, president of Columbia Development Cos., who put the Plug Power deal together with assistance from county and town officials. The facilities will house Plug Power's fast-growing GenDrive business unit, which manufacturers fuel cells that power forklifts, pallet jacks and other equipment for customers such as Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Missed Out on Apple? My Best Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

    Warren Buffett has scored huge wins with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and the famously successful investor likes the company so much that he's made it Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding -- by far. Take a look at the total returns delivered by the tech giant's shares since Berkshire initiated a position in the stock in May 2016. Through the combination of repeated share purchases and massive capital appreciation, Apple has grown to account for roughly 47% of Berkshire's total stock portfolio.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Looking for Bargains. It Just Took a Stake in HP.

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Who owns the Cincinnati Reds baseball club? Here's the list

    Nineteen individuals or companies own a share of the Reds. Here are some details on who they are.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now

    2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.