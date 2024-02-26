Here's how you can call Oklahoma's tax office and (hopefully) talk to a real person

When doing your taxes, many of us are bound to run into issues or have questions.

There's nothing worse than waiting on hold for what seems like a lifetime, or not knowing how to get in touch with a real person at all.

When you're ready to file your state and federal taxes, here is how you can (hopefully) get in touch with a real person at the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the Internal Revenue Service.

How to contact the Oklahoma Tax Commission

Before making a phone call, you have a couple other options when it comes to getting help from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

First, you can fill out this contact form and expect an email or phone call response.

You can also visit the Taxpayer Resource Center in downtown Oklahoma City, 320 N Broadway Ave, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

To speak to someone over the phone, call 405-521-3160.

How to contact the IRS

The IRS has multiple different taxpayer-support phone numbers dedicated to handling different types of tax questions. All of them are open from Monday through Friday but their operating hours vary. In all instances, residents of Alaska and Hawaii should follow Pacific time, the IRS says.

For individual tax return inquiries call 800-829-1040, the line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

For business tax return inquiries call 800-829-4933, the line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

For non-profit tax return inquiries call 877-829-5500, the line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

For inquiries regarding estate and gift taxes call 866-699-4083 . The line is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT.

For inquiries regarding excise taxes call 866-699-4096. The line is open from ​​​​​8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT

For all types of inquiries, hearing-impaired customers should dial 800-829-4059.

For assistance in Spanish, call 800-829-1040.

For assistance in all other languages, call 833-553-9895.

