Here's the candidates on Wayne County's primary ballots

RICHMOND, Ind. — Indiana's Primary Election is just around the corner and local candidates finished filing last week to be listed on the May 7 ballots.

There are incumbents looking to retain their seats in county government and newcomers looking to either unseat an incumbent or to fill an open seat.

The primary candidates will be subject to challenges to their candidacy this week. The deadline to challenges a candidacy set for noon Friday.

Here are the local primary races coming up for Wayne County, including the state races for governor and U.S. senator (Incumbents are marked with an asterisk):

County clerk

Tara Pegg, Republican

Melanie Vaughn, Republican

Wayne Superior 1 judge

J. Clayton Miller, Republican

Ronald J. (Ron) Moore, Republican

Austin A. Shadle, Republican

Wayne County treasurer

Beth Fields, Republican

Douglas E Glass, Republican

County Commissioner 2nd District

Tracey Jellison, Republican

Aaron Roberts, Republican

Jeff Wheeler, Republican

County Commissioner 3rd District

Jeff Plasterer* Republican

County coroner

R. Brent Meadows, Republican

Timothy Hubert Swift, Republican

County council, at-large

Gerald (Gary) Saunders* Republican

Max Smith* Republican

Cathy C Williams* Republican

County surveyor

Gordon E Moore* Republican

State representative, 56th District

Bradford Barrett* Republican

6th Congressional District

Jamison E. Carrier, RepublicanDarin Childress, RepublicanBill Frazier, RepublicanJohn Jacob, RepublicanSid Mahant, RepublicanJeff Raatz, RepublicanJefferson Shreve, RepublicanMike Speedy, RepublicanCynthia (Cinde) Wirth, Democratic

United States Senator, Indiana

Jim Banks, Republican

John Rust, Republican

Marc Carmichael, Democratic

Valerie McCray, Democratic

Indiana governor

Mike Braun, Republican

Brad Chambers, Republican

Suzanne Crouch, Republican

Eric Doden, Republican

Curtis Hill, Republican

Jamie Reitenour, Republican

Tamie Dixon-Tatum, Democratic

Jennifer G. McCormick, Democratic

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Election 2024: Wayne County's candidates on the primary ballots