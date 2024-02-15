Here's the candidates on Wayne County's primary ballots
RICHMOND, Ind. — Indiana's Primary Election is just around the corner and local candidates finished filing last week to be listed on the May 7 ballots.
There are incumbents looking to retain their seats in county government and newcomers looking to either unseat an incumbent or to fill an open seat.
The primary candidates will be subject to challenges to their candidacy this week. The deadline to challenges a candidacy set for noon Friday.
Here are the local primary races coming up for Wayne County, including the state races for governor and U.S. senator (Incumbents are marked with an asterisk):
County clerk
Tara Pegg, Republican
Melanie Vaughn, Republican
Wayne Superior 1 judge
J. Clayton Miller, Republican
Ronald J. (Ron) Moore, Republican
Austin A. Shadle, Republican
Wayne County treasurer
Beth Fields, Republican
Douglas E Glass, Republican
County Commissioner 2nd District
Tracey Jellison, Republican
Aaron Roberts, Republican
Jeff Wheeler, Republican
County Commissioner 3rd District
Jeff Plasterer* Republican
County coroner
R. Brent Meadows, Republican
Timothy Hubert Swift, Republican
County council, at-large
Gerald (Gary) Saunders* Republican
Max Smith* Republican
Cathy C Williams* Republican
County surveyor
Gordon E Moore* Republican
State representative, 56th District
Bradford Barrett* Republican
6th Congressional District
Jamison E. Carrier, RepublicanDarin Childress, RepublicanBill Frazier, RepublicanJohn Jacob, RepublicanSid Mahant, RepublicanJeff Raatz, RepublicanJefferson Shreve, RepublicanMike Speedy, RepublicanCynthia (Cinde) Wirth, Democratic
United States Senator, Indiana
Jim Banks, Republican
John Rust, Republican
Marc Carmichael, Democratic
Valerie McCray, Democratic
Indiana governor
Mike Braun, Republican
Brad Chambers, Republican
Suzanne Crouch, Republican
Eric Doden, Republican
Curtis Hill, Republican
Jamie Reitenour, Republican
Tamie Dixon-Tatum, Democratic
Jennifer G. McCormick, Democratic
