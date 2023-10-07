Here's when to get candy, go to Halloween parades in Honesdale, Hawley

The countdown to Halloween is on. Parades and trick-or-treating information for Wayne County includes:

Honesdale Area Jayceees scheduled the 2023 Halloween Parade for Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. The parade starts at 4th and Main Street and travels up Main, turning onto 10th Street, concluding in Central Park. Cider and donuts will be available in the park afterwards.

The Hawley Halloween Parade hosted by Hawley Borough is set for Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 5:30 p.m. Line-up is at 5 p.m. on Church Street near Hotel Belvidere. The parade heads up Main Avenue to Bingham Park where there will be costume judging and free treat bags.

Hawley Council set hours for trick-or-treating from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. For more information: 570-226-9545 or hawleyb@ptd.net.

