Here's What Cardinal Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Cardinal Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAH) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Cardinal Health's P/E ratio is 9.76. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying $9.76 for every $1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Cardinal Health

How Do I Calculate Cardinal Health's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cardinal Health:

P/E of 9.76 = $44.35 ÷ $4.54 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Cardinal Health Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.2) for companies in the healthcare industry is higher than Cardinal Health's P/E.

NYSE:CAH Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 10th 2019 More

Cardinal Health's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Cardinal Health's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 455% last year. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 1.4%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Cardinal Health's Balance Sheet

Cardinal Health's net debt equates to 42% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Cardinal Health's P/E Ratio

Cardinal Health has a P/E of 9.8. That's below the average in the US market, which is 17.4. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.