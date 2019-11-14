Here's What Cargotec Corporation's (HEL:CGCBV) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Cargotec Corporation's (HEL:CGCBV) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Cargotec has a price to earnings ratio of 16.37, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.1%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cargotec:

P/E of 16.37 = €31.40 ÷ €1.92 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Cargotec Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.1) for companies in the machinery industry is roughly the same as Cargotec's P/E.

Its P/E ratio suggests that Cargotec shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Cargotec actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Cargotec grew EPS by 24% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 26% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 5.8%, annually, over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Cargotec's P/E?

Net debt is 38% of Cargotec's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Cargotec's P/E Ratio

Cargotec trades on a P/E ratio of 16.4, which is below the FI market average of 19.2. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.