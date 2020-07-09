Here's What CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CASI) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

A look at the shareholders of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

CASI Pharmaceuticals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$242m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CASI Pharmaceuticals.

View our latest analysis for CASI Pharmaceuticals

NasdaqCM:CASI Ownership Breakdown July 9th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CASI Pharmaceuticals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that CASI Pharmaceuticals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CASI Pharmaceuticals's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:CASI Earnings and Revenue Growth July 9th 2020 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in CASI Pharmaceuticals. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is IDG Capital Partners with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 10.0% and 9.0% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Wei-Wu He directly holds 1.9% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 50% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.