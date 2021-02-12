Here's the CDC's advice for reopening schools safely

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deborah Netburn, Chris Megerian, Howard Blume
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
REDONDO BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 02: The first grade classroom of teacher Courtney Meyer with desks separated for social distancing at Alta Vista Elementary School on the second day of classes as Redondo Beach Unified School district has welcomed back some of its K-2 students this week through a waiver. Alta Vista Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Redondo Beach, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).
First-graders work in Courtney Meyer's classroom at Alta Vista Elementary School in Redondo Beach. Blue tape helps keep students' desk separated. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines Friday for how to open K-12 schools safely in a bid to help students across the nation resume in-person learning before the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The newly released guidance stresses five key mitigation strategies that, layered with each other, provide teachers, staff and students significant protection from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

The strategies include universal mask wearing at school, maintaining at least 6 feet of social distance, frequent hand washing, cleaning and ventilating school facilities and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine protocols.

"While each of these five strategies are important to reducing spread of COVID-19, the CDC is prioritizing the first two," Walensky said. "Correct use of masks should be required of all teachers, students and staff, and physical distancing including cohorting or podding with a small group of students."

The agency also described a four-tiered system for reopening based on the number of daily new cases in a community over the past seven days, and the percentage of tests that came back positive over the same time period. To be in the lowest tier would require a community to have fewer than 9 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days and less than 5% testing positivity.

The new recommendations are not a mandate, Walensky said.

"I want to be clear: with the release of this operational strategy, the CDC is not mandating that schools reopen," she said. "These recommendations simply provide schools with a long needed road map of how to open schools safely in a community."

How these new guidelines will affect school reopenings in California, however, remains to be seen. The state's guidelines for reopening schools are currently more restrictive than what the CDC is recommending.

In addition, the United Teachers Los Angeles, the union that represents teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors in L.A. Unified, the nation's second-largest school district, does not want employees to return unless they are vaccinated.

Reopening schools has been a fraught topic for President Biden, who had strong support from teacher unions during his campaign but also pledged to get more kids back into their classrooms during the pandemic.

His administration is focused on reopening the majority of elementary and middle schools by April 30, the end of his first 100 days in office. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week that a school would be considered open if it provided only one day of in-person instruction per week, then clarified the next day that Biden wouldn't be satisfied with that.

"The president will not rest until every school is open five days a week," Psaki said. "That is our goal. That is what we want to achieve."

That could prove challenging in California.

Under the state's current rules, elementary schools can reopen when the seven-day average of new infections in a county falls below 25 daily cases per 100,000 residents. All students in grades seven through 12 can return to in-person classes when the case rate falls to 7 cases or fewer per 100,000.

Since the system went into effect in August, L.A. County has met the seven-case threshold for only one week. (At that time, the rate had to remain at that level for at least two weeks for schools to reopen.)

Cases, however, are dropping: the 25-per-100,000 standard could be achieved as early as next week. Once that happens, the county would then have to remain at that level for five additional days. Thus, a best-case scenario could have elementary campuses eligible to reopen in about two weeks.

Whether they open or not is a local decision, according to L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. School systems in smaller, suburban and more affluent areas are generally more willing to reopen quickly — and infection rates in their communities are relatively low.

School systems that serve low-income communities, where infection rates and deaths have been high, are more reluctant to reopen.

The availability of vaccines has been a particular sticking point in California.

Local 99 of Service Employees International, which represents most non-teaching employees in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, said this week that L.A. Unified School District is not yet prepared to safely bring more workers to campus. It also is calling for vaccines. Some Local 99 members, such as building and grounds workers, already are on campus and vaccines for them should be prioritized, the union said.

L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner has called vaccines a “critical piece” for reopening, although he has stopped short of saying they must be provided. Beutner also has said that the virus is too widespread in L.A. County at the moment for campuses to fully reopen in a way that adequately protects students and staff.

But campuses are ready, he said, when it comes to establishing safety protocols and performing necessary retrofitting.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, citing statements from the CDC’s new director, said vaccines for employees should not be a precondition to reopening schools. It was not immediately clear Friday whether Newsom would want to line up California’s reopening guidelines with those of the CDC.

California has its own color-coded system that applies to all sectors — not just schools — and there is likely to be some confusion with the contrasting colors and the non-matching rules they embody.

On Dec. 30, Newsom unveiled a plan that included a total of $2 billion in financial incentives for campuses that reopen as quickly as state rules allow. That proposal, however, stalled in the Legislature. It’s unclear what a revised plan will look like, although a new version could emerge in the coming days.

The decision to delegate Friday's announcement to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is another example of how Biden is attempting to move past the partisanship that has characterized the country's response to the pandemic. Former President Trump routinely demanded that schools should be reopened last year, even before there was a clear understanding of whether classrooms could become hot spots, and Democrats recoiled from the suggestion.

When the academic year started in the fall, schools were more likely to be open if they were located in Republican communities. In fact, whether children returned to the classroom was more closely correlated to partisanship and the strength of teacher unions than COVID-19 transmission rates in the community.

Those opened schools have provided scientists with actual data on the spread of illness among students and staff.

A growing body of research now suggests that schools that implement mitigation strategies such as masking, frequent hand washing, and maintaining six feet of distance between students and staff can reopen safely, even in areas where positivity rates are high and before teachers are vaccinated.

In one widely cited study of 11 North Carolina school districts with over 90,000 students and staff, researchers identified 773 coronavirus infections recorded among teachers, students and staff in the first nine weeks of the fall semester. Only 32 of those infections appeared to originate at school — and none of the cases involved a student transmitting the virus to an adult.

The schools that participated in the study followed strict safety measures: Students attended in-person classes part time, and in small groups that convened on a staggered schedule. They were screened for symptoms upon arrival, practiced physical distancing, wore masks and followed rules for enhanced cleaning and handwashing.

“Multiple scientific studies show these mitigation strategies work outside of school buildings, so there is no reason to believe they wouldn’t work in school buildings,” said Dr. Kanecia Zimmerman, a professor of pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine who worked on the study.

The authors also found that as long as these strategies were in place, in-school transmissions remained low, even in districts where the virus was widespread.

“We had communities with low case counts and communities with high case counts, and they all reported similar data sets,” said Dr. Ibukun Akinboyo, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Duke who also contributed to the research.

Schools in communities with higher case counts saw more infected students and staff showing up on campus, she said, but the masking, social distancing and handwashing ensured there was still very low spread within the school.

Another study of 17 K-12 schools in Wisconsin found that even in communities where up to 40% of the population tested positive for infections, transmission in schools was significantly lower than in the community at large.

Among 191 cases of COVID-19 identified among students and school staffers in this study, only seven were found to have originated at a school, and all of those were among students. No teachers or other staff members acquired infections at school, the researchers found.

Students and staff wore masks at all times while indoors, and when they were within 6 feet of another person while outdoors. Students also remained with the same cohort of 10 to 20 kids throughout the day, and if any student had symptoms of COVID-19, that student and any of his or her siblings were asked to stay home from school.

Yet another study in Mississippi found that kids who attended in-person classes were no more likely to be infected with the coronavirus than kids who did not come to school. However, kids who tested positive for the virus were more likely to have attended gatherings with people outside their household, had visitors in their home, or had a playdate with other children than were kids who tested negative.

“People are getting infected anyways, whether schools are open or closed,” Zimmerman said. But open schools could provide “an environment where there are guidelines and rules in place to prevent transmission at really high rates,” she said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Cuomo Chaos: N.Y. Dems Consider Revoking Emergency Powers as Nursing Home Coverup Unravels

    Democrats in the New York State Assembly will weigh rescinding Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers as one of his top aides attempts to walk back her stunning admission that the administration covered up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in order to avoid being attacked by the Trump administration. The Democratic lawmakers plan to hold a conference Friday morning to discuss stripping the governor of the emergency powers granted to him last year when the pandemic began, local news outlet NY1 reported. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa recently admitted that the Cuomo administration covered up the real data on coronavirus nursing home deaths in New York in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities, the New York Post reported. She apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the true death toll would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors. The state had been tabulating the deaths of nursing home residents who died after being transported to the hospital as hospital deaths, making it difficult to ascertain the actual number of residents who died. In September, the state Senate sought to obtain more accurate numbers from the state health department about the number of nursing home patients who died from the virus. Around the same time, former President Trump turned New York’s nursing home deaths into “a giant political football” and urged the Justice Department to investigate the administration, and “basically, we froze,” DeRosa said. “So we do apologize,” DeRosa told the New York Democratic lawmakers. “I do understand the position that you were put in. I know that it is not fair. It was not our intention to put you in that political position with the Republicans.” On Friday, DeRosa attempted to clarify her remarks, saying that she was simply “explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first.” “We informed the houses of this at the time,” DeRosa said in a statement. “We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout.” However, a bipartisan group of New York lawmakers is already calling for a thorough investigation of the matter, and some have called for Cuomo to be criminally prosecuted. Some Democrats have specifically urged the legislature to reconsider allowing Cuomo’s emergency powers, granted to him in March. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who often spars with Cuomo on local issues, said he agrees “100 percent” with stripping Cuomo of emergency powers. State Senator Andrew Gornardes, a Democrat, said Cuomo committed a “betrayal of the public trust” and urged the legislature to “reconsider its broad grant of emergency powers to the governor.” “There needs to be full accountability for what happened,” Gornardes wrote in a tweet. Cuomo traveled to Washington on Friday to meet with President Joe Biden about the Democrats’ COVID relief bill as backlash against the nursing home coverup mounted.

  • China will 'eat our lunch', Biden warns

    U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stern warning about China on Thursday – calling it America’s “most serious competitor” and saying the U.S. must up its game or China would (quote), “eat our lunch.” "If we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch." Biden’s comments came during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. The president referenced a two-hour phone call he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping the night before – his first with Xi since taking office – and how China was ramping up its railroad and electric-vehicle technology, urging that similar infrastructure improvements were among the areas the U.S. needed to focus on in order to compete. “They're investing a lot of money, they're investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up.” During the call, Biden also voiced “fundamental” concerns about Beijing’s (quote) “coercive and unfair” trade practices, as well as about human rights issues - including China’s crackdown in Hong Kong. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden also expressed concern about China’s lack of transparency over the coronavirus. Xi told Biden confrontation between the two nations would be a (quote) “disaster” and that they should re-establish the means to avoid misjudgments, China’s foreign ministry said. Biden told the senators he had a good conversation with Xi and knew him well from when he was vice president. But a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call Biden would be (quote) “practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed” in his dealings with Xi.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • White House deputy press secretary reportedly threatened to 'destroy' reporter

    TJ Ducklo, White House deputy press secretary, reportedly threatened to "destroy" a reporter pursuing a story about his relationship. After the Biden aide earlier this week was revealed to be dating Alexi McCammond, a political journalist for Axios, Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo tried to intimidate Politico reporter Tara Palmeri while she was pursuing a story about the relationship, threatening to ruin her reputation if she published it. "I will destroy you," Ducklo reportedly threatened in a phone call with Palmeri. Ducklo also made "derogatory and misogynistic" comments toward Palmeri, Vanity Fair writes, such as by claiming she was only writing about the relationship because she's "jealous" that another man "wanted to f---" McCammond "and not you." The comments reportedly prompted "tense meetings" between Politico editors and the White House, and Ducklo subsequently told Palmeri he was "sorry he lost his cool," the report says. But he also reportedly "did not delve into any specifics or apologize for threatening and sexually harassing the reporter." Read more at Vanity Fair. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

    Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBehind the scenes: "Since last fall, I've spent nearly six hours talking with Haley on-the-record," Alberta wrote. "I've also spoken with nearly 70 people who know her: friends, associates, donors, staffers, former colleagues. From those conversations, two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn't know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot."The big picture: In December, before the Capitol riot, Haley defended Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden and his indulgence in election conspiracy theories, blaming his lawyers for doing him "a disservice" by not telling him the truth of his loss."I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged," Haley told Politico in December. "This is not him making it up."She equated Trump's perception of the false election claims to a colorblind person, saying: "That would be like you saying that grass is blue and you genuinely believing it. Is it irresponsible that you’re colorblind and you truly believe that?"“There's nothing that you're ever going to do that's going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election. He's got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it," she added.After the riot, Haley told Politico in a subsequent interview that Trump had "let us down," referring to Republicans."He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him," she said. "And we can't let that ever happen again."The former governor of South Carolina specifically criticized Trump for turning on Vice President Pence in his campaign to force him to overturn the Electoral College vote, even though Pence lacked that constitutional authority to begin with."I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him," Haley said. "Like, I'm disgusted by it."Yes, but: Despite her harsh words for Trump's actions, Haley said that she believes impeachment is a "waste of time." Instead, she said Trump's isolation from mainstream politics is enough of a punishment."I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he's lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he's lost the things that really could have kept him moving."Worthy of your time: Read the full profile Go deeper: Nikki Haley's new PAC steers clear of Trump brandLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Vaccinated COVID-19 patients appear less contagious; arthritis drug in spotlight

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. People who get a COVID-19 vaccine can still become infected with the novel coronavirus, although they are likely to be protected against severe illness, and a new study suggests they also may be less contagious. At a large Israeli health maintenance organization where 650,000 members received the two-dose vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, researchers identified 2,897 patients who later tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Scene-by-scene: Graphic new footage of Capitol siege shows Mike Pence's narrow escape with the 'nuclear football'

    Donald Trump stands accused of being the “Inciter in Chief” who summoned a mob of violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol building and try to overturn the result of the November election. In chilling new video footage played during his trial for impeachment, Senators were shown just how dangerous, violent and committed those rioters were on Jan 6. There are desperate calls for backup. Panicked Senators run through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers try to hold their lines and push the rioters back. Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who was steered away from trouble by police officer Eugene Goodman, said: "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional". This is how the day unfolded, according to Democrat prosecutors. 12:30pm - Trump's speech

  • EU's Barnier: UK must accept what Brexit means, deal on Northern Ireland

    The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said Britain must accept the realities of Brexit and it was the UK's exit from the EU that had caused tensions between London and Brussels over Northern Ireland, not the divorce protocol. Britain has been seeking changes to the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit deal after the European Commission sought briefly to prevent vaccines from moving across the open border between EU-member Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Georgia: Potential vote fraud case handed to prosecutors

    Georgia election officials say they’re referring for possible criminal prosecution a potential voter fraud case involving a group recently linked to one of the state's new Democratic U.S. senators — The New Georgia Project. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat elected to the Senate last month, is named as a respondent in the case because of his former ties to the group, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It’s among 35 cases involving potential violations of election law being sent from the State Election Board to the attorney general or local prosecutors, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Kim Jong-un admits North Korea facing 'worst ever' crisis amid sanctions, Covid and natural disasters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered tougher legal supervision to support his development plans, state media said Thursday, as he works to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic and other challenges. Kim faces what appears to be the toughest crisis of his nine-year rule as the already-troubled economy is hit by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced the North's external trade, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions. During the party congress, Kim described the difficulties as the "worst-ever." Kim spoke Wednesday during a ruling Workers' Party meeting this week convened to follow up on decisions made at the ruling party's congress in January, where he admitted previous economic plans had failed and announced a new five-year development plan. Kim "stressed the importance to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.