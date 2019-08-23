Here's What We Like About Century Plyboards (India) Limited (NSE:CENTURYPLY)'s Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Century Plyboards (India) Limited (NSE:CENTURYPLY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 27th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of October.

Century Plyboards (India)'s next dividend payment will be ₹1.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of ₹1.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Century Plyboards (India) stock has a trailing yield of around 0.8% on the current share price of ₹126.45. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Century Plyboards (India) paid out just 15% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 22% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Century Plyboards (India)'s dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Century Plyboards (India)'s earnings per share have risen 20% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Century Plyboards (India) has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Century Plyboards (India)? It's great that Century Plyboards (India) is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.