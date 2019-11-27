Here's What CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA's (ETR:CWC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA's (ETR:CWC) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, CEWE Stiftung KGaA's P/E ratio is 17.45. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.7%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for CEWE Stiftung KGaA:

P/E of 17.45 = €92.00 ÷ €5.27 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does CEWE Stiftung KGaA Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (31.6) for companies in the commercial services industry is higher than CEWE Stiftung KGaA's P/E.

XTRA:CWC Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 27th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that CEWE Stiftung KGaA shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, CEWE Stiftung KGaA grew EPS by a whopping 29% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 9.2% per year over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does CEWE Stiftung KGaA's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

CEWE Stiftung KGaA's net debt is 6.4% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On CEWE Stiftung KGaA's P/E Ratio

CEWE Stiftung KGaA's P/E is 17.4 which is below average (20.3) in the DE market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.