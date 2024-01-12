Here's how to check your power outage status in Evansville, Henderson areas

With high winds and freezing temperatures in the forecast, power outages could be a common event over the next few days.

Depending on the service in your area, you can check the latest status of your power outage, how widespread the outage is, an estimated restoration time and more.

In the Evansville/Tri-State area, that means checking the outage maps for providers such as CenterPoint, Duke Energy and Kenergy.

Here are the services offered by the larger providers in the Tri-State, and links for each power outage map.

CenterPoint (formerly Vectren) power outage map

Customers with Centerpoint Energy can find their current power outages here.

To report your outage via text/SMS message, text the word "OUT" to 83212. Customers can provide their account info and report outages using other methods here.

Duke Energy power outage map

Duke Energy customers can find a map of power outages here. To report an electrical outage, click here or call 800-343-3525.

Duke's map also has the ability to show outage histories and a current summary of known issues and how many customers are impacted.

Kenergy power outage map

Kenergy customers in Western Kentucky can find a map of power outages here. To report an electrical outage, call 800-844-4832.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville, Henderson outage maps: CenterPoint, Duke Energy, Kenergy