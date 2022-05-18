Here's What City Chic Collective Limited's (ASX:CCX) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

City Chic Collective is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$596m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about City Chic Collective.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About City Chic Collective?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

City Chic Collective already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of City Chic Collective, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

City Chic Collective is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is AustralianSuper Pty. Ltd. with 10.0% of shares outstanding. Bangarra Group is the second largest shareholder owning 7.7% of common stock, and Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd holds about 5.0% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 16 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of City Chic Collective

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in City Chic Collective Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$17m worth of the AU$596m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in City Chic Collective. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 5.0%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

