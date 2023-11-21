Here's how the City of Corpus Christi is trying to curb losing recyclables to the wind

City officials are testing new recycling bins to combat cart fly aways – blown-over carts that can spew their contents across the streets when winds are high.

The carts – described in a news release as “innovative” – are designed as with a pinch-release hatch, which enables a gravity lock release if knocked over.

The City of Corpus Christi is trying out recycling bins with a new design. The goal is to cut down on contents spilling if the bin is knocked over by a high wind.

The aim is to satisfy the community’s needs and also “provide a cleaner and more sustainable city,” the email states.

About 200 latching lid bins were distributed to the public – 40 bins per each City Council district – for a 90-day trial to evaluate their performance, according to city officials.

At the end of the trial, participants will weigh-in via a form reviewing the bins.

More: A look at Corpus Christi's recycling efforts

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: City of Corpus Christi may switch to new recycling carts