Here's how the City of Corpus Christi is trying to curb losing recyclables to the wind

Kirsten Crow, Corpus Christi Caller Times
City officials are testing new recycling bins to combat cart fly aways – blown-over carts that can spew their contents across the streets when winds are high.

The carts – described in a news release as “innovative” – are designed as with a pinch-release hatch, which enables a gravity lock release if knocked over.

The City of Corpus Christi is trying out recycling bins with a new design. The goal is to cut down on contents spilling if the bin is knocked over by a high wind.
The aim is to satisfy the community’s needs and also “provide a cleaner and more sustainable city,” the email states.

About 200 latching lid bins were distributed to the public  – 40 bins per each City Council district – for a 90-day trial to evaluate their performance, according to city officials.

At the end of the trial, participants will weigh-in via a form reviewing the bins.

