Here's What Colliers International Group Inc.'s (TSE:CIGI) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

A look at the shareholders of Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Colliers International Group isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of CA$3.1b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Colliers International Group.

TSX:CIGI Ownership Breakdown July 4th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Colliers International Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Colliers International Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Colliers International Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:CIGI Earnings and Revenue Growth July 4th 2020 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 20% of Colliers International Group. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Spruce House Investment Management LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. Jay Hennick is the second largest shareholder owning 6.9% of common stock, and BloombergSen Inc. holds about 5.5% of the company stock. Jay Hennick, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.