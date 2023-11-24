Here's when Colorado's cold snap will break and you can get Christmas lights on your roof

The clock is officially ticking on your outdoor Christmas lights display.

For those of us who either couldn't or didn't take advantage of last week's warm weather, the couple of inches of snow that fell on the Fort Collins area overnight Thursday should be enough of a barrier to keep all but the most foolish off of our ladders and rooftops on this Black Friday.

But this being Colorado, there's good news in the forecast for would-be decorators. The cold snap that is plunging overnight temperatures into the teens and single digits should let up by Sunday, allowing that snow to start melting and you to do your best Clark Griswold impression.

The National Weather Service is forecasting continued light snow into Saturday, with a 60-70% chance of snow Friday tapering to 40% over the next 24 hours. By Sunday, daytime temperatures will creep above freezing, with a high of 38 expected Sunday and 41 on Monday.

Ample sun both days should help clear any remnants of the storm that by Friday morning had dropped 1-2 inches across the northern Interstate 25 corridor, with about an inch more of snow in the forecast Friday into Saturday.

Fort Collins' forecast looks to stabilize into next week, with the NWS expecting daytime highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the teens, with ample sun most days through Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Here's when Colorado's post-Thanksgiving cold snap will break