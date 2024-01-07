Here's how Columbia will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The lasting legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be on full display Jan. 15 and beyond in Columbia through a variety of events.

The holiday provides an opportunity for everyone across the globe to "learn and unite in celebration of Dr. King’s groundbreaking work and Mrs. Coretta Scott King’s powerful continuation and formal institutionalization of that work," the Georgia-based King Center notes online.

Many events in Columbia will welcome speakers and community awards, but there also is a way to learn about community volunteerism in one event. A mayoral proclamation also is planned by Barbara Buffaloe to recognize the holiday.

The Rev. Dr. Clanton Dawson prepares to speak Jan. 17, 2022 about the urgency needed to advance the hopes and dreams of Martin Luther King Jr. during a memorial and celebration at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Columbia.

This is when and where community members can find events related to the MLK holiday:

Breakfast at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

The first of the day's events celebrating King's legacy is a free breakfast hosted at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane, by Powerhouse Community Development.

Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Powerhouse is accepting donations, which can be sent to 601 Business Loop 70 W, Suite 204, in Columbia. More information is available by calling Powerhouse at 573-723-6030 or emailing columbia@pwrhousecdc.org.

Volunteer Fair at Library

Martin Luther King Jr. Day also is designated as a national day of service, so Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia will host a volunteer fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 in the library's Friends Room. While the event only is in Columbia, the library does eventually hope to expand it to other branch locations as well.

"Of course, you can't change the world in one day, but this fair provides an opportunity to take the first step in making a positive difference in your community and beyond," wrote Abbey Rimel, DBRL community outreach coordinator. "The day of service reminds us to take our cue from Dr. King’s legacy of social justice and equity to build a better world."

Organizations participating in the fair, as of Wednesday, include:

Informational brochures from the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and Job Point also will be available to volunteer fair guests.

"Volunteering is one of the most potent ways to change the world around you for the better. Every positive action has a ripple effect, improving lives, improving whole communities," Rimel wrote.

MLK Day also marks the start of the library's canned food drive and its winter reading program, as noted in its "At Your Library" newsletter. Shelf-stable food items will be collected at the Columbia Public Library and at bookmobile stops January 15-26, benefiting the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

This year's winter reading theme is "Snow Much Fun," emphasizing "spending quality time with others, whether (that is) sharing a book, doing crafts or playing games with friends, family and neighbors," wrote Mitzi St. John, DBRL public relations manager.

NAACP morning services

The Columbia Chapter of the NAACP will mark the day with two consecutive events.

A short service is planned starting 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens MKT trailhead at 800 W. Stadium Blvd. The Rev. Anthony Woods with Friendship Missionary Baptist Church is the guest speaker.

Guests then will join an escorted motorcade to Second Missionary Baptist Church at 407 E. Broadway for the main program. S. David Mitchell, the Ruth L. Hulston Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Michael A. Middleton Center for Race, Citizenship and Justice at the University of Missouri will deliver the keynote address.

Mitchell examines the criminal justice system using a sociological lens specifically focusing on the collateral consequences of sentencing; ex-offender reentry and reintegration; and felon disenfranchisement, according to his university biography. He joined the faculty there in 2006.

The Second Missionary Baptist Church program is emceed by Dr. Lester Woods of Urban Empowerment. Music is provided by the Battle High School choir under the direction of Lesli Woods. The service also will recognize individuals and groups with community service and NAACP Keeper of the Flame awards.

A free luncheon at the church follows the service.

Candlelight march and service

Columbia Parks and Recreation is again coordinating a candlelight march starting 6:30 p.m. from the lower level of the Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 E. Ash St. The lower level entrance is at the back of the Armory.

Participants will march from the Armory to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 204 E. Ash St., for a 7 p.m. commemorative service.

"It is important that we host this event each year in order to recognize all that MLK did for the civil rights movement, and to continue his fight for equality. This event, along with the memorial service at St. Luke's, is a good way for the community to come together and celebrate," wrote Jay Bradley, recreation specialist, who coordinates the annual march.

Columbia Values Diversity Breakfast

Later in January is the annual Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, taking place 7-9 a.m. Jan. 24 at the Holiday Inn Expo Center, 2200 Interstate 70 Drive SW. This year's theme is "Honoring the Dream While Remembering Our Past."

Entertainment will be provided by world music artist Christ Stephens, Jabberwocky Studios — one of last year's winners — dance troupe, Columbia Community Gospel Choir and Morgan Matsiga (Ras Shumba) with closing music.

MU MLK celebration

The University of Missouri also will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with an evening program Jan. 24, which also will celebrate women in the civil rights movement.

There is limited, in-person seating for the event starting 5:45 p.m. with a reception and artist showcase by MU student organization Mizzou Black Creatives at the Reynolds Alumni Center, 700 Conley Ave. A keynote from Dr. Joyce Ladner will follow as part of a 7 p.m. program, which also will be livestreamed. The reception and art showcase is in-person only.

Ladner will delivery the keynote following opening remarks and a community award presentation. Following her address there will be a moderated Q&A and closing remarks.

Ladner was a professor of sociology, provost and interim president at Howard University from 1994 to 1995, event information notes. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1995 to the District of Columbia Financial Control Board to balance the city’s budget after it became bankrupt. She was also a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Ladner was on the front lines of the civil rights movement, event information notes. She helped organize a NAACP Youth Chapter in her hometown of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and was expelled from Jackson State College in 1961 for organizing a civil rights protest. Her education would continue at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi, and Washington University in St. Louis, where she received her doctorate.

She also attended demonstrations in Greenwood, Selma and Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; and Albany, Georgia. She also was on the staff that helped coordinate the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington, where King gave his "I Have a Dream" speech.

