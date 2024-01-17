Here's when Columbia's Juneteenth event promotional grants will be available

Local groups planning to host Juneteenth events can apply to get a financial boost from the city starting next month.

The city received a grant with Missouri Department of Economic Development Division of Tourism to help support Juneteenth events, including through promotional materials.

The Convention and Visitor's Bureau, Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Parks and Recreation are working together to create a community member committee to review applications and choose awardees for the city subgrants. Council members will provide member suggestions by the end of the week, and Ward 3 council member will serve as a council liaison.

Columbia's Juneteenth parade celebrates down Broadway Boulevard on June 17, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

A community meeting will happen to introduce the funding applications and to answer any community questions, said Amy Schneider, CVB director.

The city will accept applications through the end of February. The committee will meet in early March with awards by mid-March. Applications will be available in physical and online formats.

Part of the reason for this grant process also is so the city can identify and promote all Juneteenth events in a multitude of ways, Schneider said.

This is the first time the city has received such a grant. If the state makes the Junteenth tourism grant a regular funding source, the city would have to explore folding the subgrant selection process into the CVB advisory board, Schneider said.

Groups holding Juneteenth events must already have a funding source for the event. The city grants are just a supplement to what they already are using, said D'Andre Thompson, city DEI officer.

McKinney Building

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe is working to gather names for a task force to decide how the city will utilize the historic McKinney Building, 411 E. Broadway, after the city finalized purchase of the property in October.

A resolution during Tuesday's city council meeting established the task force. Buffaloe will gather suggestions through the end of next week. An announcement of the task force's 15 members is expected by Feb. 5.

A view of the historic McKinney Building at 411 E. Broadway. Originally built in 1917 by Frank McKinney, a Black businessman and real estate developer, the structure once was home to a dance hall on the second floor that likely welcomed many jazz music greats before they were famous.

"We're looking for local surrounding business owners, those affiliated with the Black history of the area, music," Buffaloe said.

Ever since the city made moves to purchase the building, it has received many comments on its future use, Schneider said. Members could include local historians, professionals in music studies, architecture and more, she added.

The building is a piece of Jazz Age history, which welcomed Count Basie, but before he had his jazz orchestra and when he was part of a different band. Other major names in jazz of Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan performing at the McKinney building possibly are apocryphal.

Once the task force forwards final plans to the city council for approval, it will dissolve, Schneider said.

More: This downtown Columbia building is part of jazz age history. The city just bought it

"We are really lucky that the Department of Architectural Studies at the University of Missouri is very interested in this and wants to partner with us," Schneider said.

That architectural studies department with its undergraduate students has started a program to model the building and learn its history, said Lyria Bartlett, department chair and director of undergraduate studies, noting students would work with the task force on idea creation.

"We gather data, research other community projects that have done something similar and what their process was and then help identify the scope of work and funding sources to present them to the community," she said.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia's Juneteenth event grant applications open in February