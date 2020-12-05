Here's What To Make Of Columbus McKinnon's (NASDAQ:CMCO) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Columbus McKinnon:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$41m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

Therefore, Columbus McKinnon has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for Columbus McKinnon

roce

In the above chart we have measured Columbus McKinnon's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Columbus McKinnon here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Columbus McKinnon, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.2% from 8.1% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Columbus McKinnon's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 119% over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

Columbus McKinnon does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Columbus McKinnon that you might be interested in.

While Columbus McKinnon may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.