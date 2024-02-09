Here's a compilation of photos and video of the Wisconsin tornado last night, and its aftermath

A tornado touched down near Evansville Thursday, bringing with it strong winds, lightening and hail that resulted in major and minor damage and drew emergency responses from area police, firefighters and paramedics.

The tornado was part of a storm system moving through southern Wisconsin.

Here's a look at what Wisconsinites saw during the storm:

Wisconsinites saw the tornado touch down around sunset

Emergency responders heard reports of severe weather damage just before 6 p.m., according to a release from Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Another view of that #tornado in Evansville, Wisconsin at sunset last night from Jeffrey Fredenall. First February twister in the state's recorded history #wiwx pic.twitter.com/GcpqnDiIQg — Max Tsaparis (@MaxTsaparis) February 9, 2024

This is video from Kathy Thomas in Evansville -- from her house on Main Street.@fox6now @fox6weather #WIwx pic.twitter.com/O1wUvSrl8A — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) February 9, 2024

Video screenshot of large cone tornado and power flash outside Albany Wisconsin a few minutes ago. #wiwx @NWSMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/dcBlCf43lN — Tom Purdy (@TomPurdyWI) February 8, 2024

I know all of this was part of the forecast, but It's almost hard to believe these viewer images captured a tornado in Wisconsin... In February. Thank you to all that sent in images and video; please continue to submit more, we'd love to see what you saw. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/YJ1ekAyN3m — Cam Hopman (@CamHopmanWx) February 9, 2024

The storm included lightening and hail

Video of the tornado as it went through Evansville courtesy of Jonathan Cauthorn.



Numerous homes have been damaged in Evansville. @AdamRifeReports will be live there with the latest at 9 and 10. pic.twitter.com/XB7Ht4Zzl2 — Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) February 9, 2024

Incredible view from Evansville, WI as a tornado warned storm produced views like this! #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lh8HPrScbf — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) February 9, 2024

The aftermath of the tornado included property damage and minor injuries

Wisconsinites said property damage was awful after the tornado on Thursday.

RELATED: We don't know yet how strong the Evansville tornado was. Here's how the classification system works.

RELATED: When severe weather hits, these best practices will help you survive a tornado strike

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here's photos, video from Wisconsinites who saw the Evansville tornado