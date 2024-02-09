Here's a compilation of photos and video of the Wisconsin tornado last night, and its aftermath

A tornado touched down near Evansville Thursday, bringing with it strong winds, lightening and hail that resulted in major and minor damage and drew emergency responses from area police, firefighters and paramedics.

The tornado was part of a storm system moving through southern Wisconsin.

Here's a look at what Wisconsinites saw during the storm:

Wisconsinites saw the tornado touch down around sunset

Emergency responders heard reports of severe weather damage just before 6 p.m., according to a release from Rock County Sheriff's Office.

The storm included lightening and hail

The aftermath of the tornado included property damage and minor injuries

Wisconsinites said property damage was awful after the tornado on Thursday.

