Here's What To Make Of Compumedics' (ASX:CMP) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Compumedics (ASX:CMP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Compumedics is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = AU$1.9m ÷ (AU$41m - AU$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Compumedics has an ROCE of 8.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.8% average generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Compumedics' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Compumedics' ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Compumedics, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Compumedics to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 42% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than8.0% because total capital employed would be higher.The 8.0% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 42% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. Additionally, this high level of current liabilities isn't ideal because it means the company's suppliers (or short-term creditors) are effectively funding a large portion of the business.

The Bottom Line On Compumedics' ROCE

In a nutshell, Compumedics has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 31% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Compumedics has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Compumedics (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

